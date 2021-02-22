BoysCLASS 4A
PARIS 62, S. HILL 50: EMORY — Jaelyn Lee led the way for Paris with 24 points, and the Wildcats held off a late charge from Spring Hill to hand the Panthers a 62-50 setback in bi-district playoff action.
Tyrese Jones and Kayden Miller scored 17 points apiece in the loss for Spring Hill (17-12), with Miller knocking down four 3-pointers. Aaron Collier had seven points, Curtis Crowe four, Luke Hurst three and Marshall Lipsey two.
CLASS 3A
W. OAK 56, TROUP 30: WINONA - Brian Williams drilled four 3-pointers en route to a 17-point, 15-rebound double-double for the Roughnecks, and White Oak rolled past Troup, 56-30, in a Class 3A bi-district game.
Landon Anderson added 13 points and Gunner Solis also connected on four triples for White Oak to add 12 points. Ben Jacyno scored six, Adrian Mumphrey four and Colton Fears and Carson Bower two apiece. Bower also dished out eight assists.
White Oak (19-6) will face New Boston at 6 p.m. on Thursday in Pittsburg.
JEFFERSON 52, SABINE 36: HALLSVILLE – After taking off about a week, Jefferson’s boys basketball team returned to action in Hallsville when it took on Sabine in the bi-district playoff matchup against Sabine as the Bulldogs came away with a 52-36 win.
Jefferson will advance to the next round with an overall record of 17-3 after going 11-3 in district play. Sabine’s season comes to an end with a final record of 10-10 overall after going 9-4 against district opponents.
Jakardian Davidson and Christian Shepard each had 12 points to lead the Bulldogs in scoring. Carlos Jackson was right behind them with 11 points. Josh Thomas scored seven while Malik Brasher, CJ Bowman, Zion Hopes and Dontavian Gardner all scored two points.
David Robinson and Breydan Pobuda each recorded 13 points to lead the Cardinals in scoring. Jackson Strait and Clayne Simmons tossed in three points apiece while Jason Alexander and Conner Tucker each finished the night with two points.
With the win, the Bulldogs advance to the area round where they will take on Mineola.
CLASS 2A
DOUGLASS 62, HAWKINS 55: NEW SUMMERFIELD — Jaidyn Davis paced Douglass with 17 points, and the Indians earned a 62-55 bi-district win over Hawkins.
Zach Conde finished with 20 points, seven rebounds, six assists and two steals in the loss for Hawkins. Jeramy Torres added 13 points and six rebounds, Paeton Smith and Dristun Pruitt eight points apiece and Bryce Burns and Marshall White three points each. Smith added four assists.
MCLEOD 85, BOLES 39: PARIS — Keldyn Schubert erupted for 33 points to go along with 15 rebounds, seven assists and six steals as McLeod rolled to an 85-39 bi-district win over Boles.
Nos Gryder added 14 points, five rebounds, six steals and three assists, Tyler Williams 11 points and three steals and Casey Smith 10 points for the Longhorns (19-5). Silas Murdoch chipped in with seven points and four assists.
GirlsCLASS 4A
GILMER 46, ATHENS 44: NEW CHAPEL HILL — Haylee Jordan went double-double on Athens with 14 points and 11 rebounds, and the Gilmer Lady Buckeyes advanced to the regional quarterfinals with a 46-44 win.
Mdyson Tate had 10 points, Addy Walker nine, LeLe Morton seven, Jaycee Harris three and Abbey Bradshaw two for Gilmer, which trailed 13-12 after one quarter, led 29-24 at the half.
Tate had nine rebounds and Bradshaw six. Raeven Harris handed out three assists, and Bradshaw and Jordan added two steals apiece. Jordan also blocked six shots.
Gilmer will meet Lindale at 6:30 p.m. tonight at Spring Hill’s Panther Gymnasium.
CLASS 3A
MPCH 63, TATUM 26: ORE CITY — Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill built a 20-10 lead after one quarter and steadily pulled away for a 63-26 area playoff win over Tatum.
Trinity Edwards had 15 points, five rebounds and two steals in the loss for Tatum. Kerrigan Biggs added six points, four rebounds and two steals, Emma Wiley three points, Kayla Jones two points and 15 rebounds, Jaliyah Leatch three assists and Takayla Bradley two rebounds. Summer Dancy-Vasquez finished with two rebounds and three assists.
MT. VERNON 63, GLADEWATER 51: MOUNT PLEASANT — A big fourth quarter helped Mount Vernon pul laway for a 63-51 win over the Gladewater Lady Bears in an area playoff game.
Mount Vernon held a slim 45-41 lead before outscoring the Lady Bears 18-10 in the final eight minutes.
Hai’leigh Oliver and Calice Henderson had 20 points apiece in the loss for Gladewater. JaKiyah Bell and Sydney Spurlock scored three apiece, Bri Boyd and Kamryn Floyd two each and Ebony Pipkin one. Bell had seven rebounds, and Boyd and Henderson added five apiece. Oliver finished with three steals.
CLASS 2A
U. GROVE 50, BROADDUS 44: CUSHING — Macey Alston tossed in 18 points, Carleigh Judd added 15 for the Lady Lions and Union Grove rallied for a 50-44 win over Broaddus in area playoff action.
Gracie Stanford and Gracie Winn added five points apiece for Union Grove, which trailed 37-32 heading into the final quarter. Makena Littlejohn chipped in with two points, and Bailey Clowers and Macey Roberts added two apiece.
Union Grove will face Timpson at 6 p.m. tonight at New Summerfield in a regional quarterfinal game.