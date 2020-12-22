DISTRICT 15-5A
T. HIGH 61, LONGVIEW 33: TEXARKANA — Jacia Collins led the way with 16 points, Amari Morrison added 11 for the Lady Tigers and Texas High earned a 61-33 win over the Longview Lady Lobos.
Brayleigh Mitchell hit a trio of 3-pointers and finished with 15 points in the loss for Longview. Kyra Taylor had eight points, Cat Arce five, Jakayla Morrow four and Latavia Bailey one.
S. SPRINGS 41, P. TREE 12: Sulphur Springs pitched a first-half shutout en route to a 41-12 win over the Pine Tree Lady Pirates on Tuesday.
Emari Fluellen had six points to lead the way for Pine Tree. Renee Garrett and Mariyah Furay finished with three apiece.
Nylah Lindley had 12 points, Bre Ivery 10, Kenzie Willis nine, Baylie Lange six and Dalanee Myles four for Sulphur Springs.
HALLSVILLE 49, MARSHALL 46: MARSHALL — Baylie Perkins and Mallory Pyle combined for 27 points, and the Hallsville Ladycats remained unbeaten in district play with a 49-46 win over Marshall.
Perkins had 15 points and Pyle 12 for Hallsville, now 7-5 overall and 3-0 in the district. Catherine Warford finished with eight points, Aubrey Marjason six, Laikyn Smith five and Faith Baliraine three.
On Monday, the Ladycats got 10 points and 10 assists from Smith and 10 points from Perkins in a 46-27 win over Longview. Warford finished with eight, Pyle five, Baliraine and Makayla Menchue four apiece, Marjason three and Teagan Hill two.
DISTRICT 16-4A
BULLARD 51, S. HILL 36: Jadyn Welch scored 25 points and added six rebounds and four assists for Bullard in a 51-36 win over the Spring Hill Lady Panthers on Tuesday at Panther Gymnasium.
Peyton Borens scored nine points, Laila Thompson and Kenzie Gee eight apiece, Rachel Petree five, Zailey McGee four and Erin Gregson two. Borens added eight rebounds, two assists, three steals and two blocks. Thompson had five rebounds, Gee four rebounds and four assists, McGee four rebounds and Gregson five rebounds. McGee also chipped in with two blocks, and Janie Bradshaw added three steals.
LINDALE 52, KILGORE 48: KILGORE — The Lindale Lady Eagles held on for a 52-48 win over the Kilgore Lady Bulldogs.
Miah Thomas and AT Anderson both recorded double-doubles for Kilgore in the loss. Thomas finished with 24 points and 13 rebounds, and Anderson added 14 points, 18 rebounds and two blocks. Jasmine Vasquez chipped in with three points.
DISTRICT 15-3A
GLADEWATER 40, N. DIANA 34: GLADEWATER — Kiyona Parker scored 12 points, Hai’leigh Oliver and Ebony Pipkin joined her in double figures with 10 apiece and the Gladewater Lady Bears notched a 40-34 win over New Diana.
Kamryn Floyd had four points, JaKiyah Bell three and Sydney Spurlock one for the Lady bears. Bell also yanked down 10 rebounds, and Spurlock added five. Pipkin led with six steals, and Bell and Parker added five apiece.
DISTRICT 14-3A
P. PEWITT 53, N. BOSTON 46: NEW BOSTON — Three Lady Brahmas scored in double figures, led by Mya Heath’s 20 points, and Paul Pewitt moved to 2-0 in district play with a 53-46 win over New Boston.
Heath added three rebounds and three assists for Paul Pewitt, which held a slim 39-37 lead heading into the final quarter. Sissy Jones finished with 12 points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals, and Jailyn Smith had a 10-point, 10-rebound double-double to go along with six assists and three steals.
Maggie Taylor scored 12 points in the loss for New Boston (3-1).
Paul Pewitt, 5-3 overall, will visit Redwater on Jan. 2.
DISTRICT 21-2A
HAWKINS 74, BECKVILLE 43: HAWKINS — Five Lady Hawks scored in double figures, led by Logan Jaco with 14, as Hawkins improved to 2-0 in district play with a 74-43 win over Beckville.
Jordyn Warren and Tenley Conde added 13 points apiece, with Makena Warren adding 12 and Lynli Dacus scoring 11. Jaco added nine rebounds, three blocks and two assists, Jordyn Warren nine assists and three steals, Conde five rebound,s three steals and two assists, Makena Warren three rebounds, two assists and three steals and Dacus eight rebounds, six assists and three steals. Laney Wilson chipped in with eight points, Carmen Turner two and Victoria Miller one.
Amber Harris scored 12, Haley Straubie and Baylie Seegers nine apiece, Hannah Sharpless and McKinnaChamness four, Emily Dean three and Lexi Barr two.
DISTRICT 16-2A
MCLEOD 73, MAUD 13: MAUD — The McLeod Lady Longhorns held Maud to single digits in all four quarters, rolling to a 73-13 win on Tuesday.
Cary May had 18 points, Sibbie Comber 12 and Kaitlyn Cross 10 for McLeod, which led 37-7 at halftime. Chassie Gryder finished with nine, Ella Lambeth eight, Gracie Lance six, Rielyn Schubert four and Regan Johnson and Kenslee Cross three apiece.
NON-DISTRICT
SABINE 67, HEAT 52: LIBERTY CITY — The Sabine Lady Cardinals outscored a short-handed Longview HEAT 15-0 in overtime en route to a 67-52 win.
Jordan Parker had 21 points, six rebounds and four deflections in the loss for HEAT, which played the overtime period with four players due to injuries and foul trouble.
Brailey Brown added 14 points and nine rebounds for HEAT. Jaelyn Cleveland added 10 points, 10 rebounds, seven blocks and two steals, Jenna Parker two rebounds and two steals, Abbey Gallant four points and nine rebounds and Laynie Walton three points and two rebounds.
U. GROVE 67, TROUP 28: TROUP — The Union Grove Lady Lions improved to 13-0 on the year, opening up a 23-2 lead after one quarter and rolling to a 67-28 win over the Troup Lady Tigers.
Macey Alston scored 22 points and Carleigh Judd 20 for Union Grove. Gracie Stanford and Macey Roberts added eight apiece, Sumeet Mattu five and Esmy Escobedo and Makena Littlejohn two apiece.
Union Grove visits Harmony on Monday.
LATE MONDAY
DISTRICT 15-3A
SABINE 66, DAINGERFIELD 14: LIBERTY CITY — Sabine moved to 11-1 overall and 2-1 in district play with a 66-14 win over Daingerfield.
Blaire Kaufman scored 15 points to lead the way for Sabine, which led 12-5 after one quarter and 27-9 at halftime. Mercedes Willett and Claudia Simmons scored 13 apiece, Maddie Furrh eight, Ashlynn Davis six, Hailey Davis and Breanna Evans four apiece and Abby Gresham three.
H. SPRINGS 67, O. CITY 32: ORE CITY — Sanariya Davis led a balanced Hughes Springs attack with 19 points, and the Lady Mustangs used a big second quarter to gain control of things in a 67-32 win over Ore City.
Adriana Kennedy had 15 points and Karmen Searcy 13 for Hughes Springs, which held a slim 12-11 lead after one frame before outscoring the Lady Rebels 24-7 in the second. Kylie McMillion and Ariel Crowder finished with seven points apiece. Sam Waller added four and Amaunni Craver two.
Tori Cummins and Brynn Richardson had 10 points apiece for Ore City. Emily Hoosier added seven and Toni Gabaldon five.