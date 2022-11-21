GirlsP. TREE 66, PITTSBURG 59: At the Pirate Center on Monday, Five Pine Tree Lady Pirates scored in twin figures on the way to a 66-59 win over the Pittsburg Lady Pirates.
Aaliyah Oliver finished with 15 points, five assists and two steals for Pine Tree, which broke a 29-29 halftime deadlock by outscoring the visiting Lady Pirates 20-15 in the third quarter.
Ewoma Ugbini had 14 points, nine rebounds and two blocks, Jalen Scroggins 12 points, 13 rebounds and four steals, Kaylea Givens 11 points and Sydney Price 10 points, three rebounds and three assists.
Randieunna Jeffery scored 18, Elyssia Lemelle 12 and Bethany Thompson 10 in the loss for Pittsburg. Aubrey Chalmers finished with seven, Sinayah Wilburn four and Cam Mackey, Era Osornio and Breana Clark three each.
Pine Tree (7-5) will visit Jacksonville on Nov. 29. Pittsburg (3-2) hosts Queen City on Tuesday, with the JV starting at 1 p.m. and varsity to follow.
JEFFERSON 45, N. DIANA 19: DIANA — Taurria Hood (14) and Kristen Thomas (12) combined for 26 points, and the Jefferson Lady Bulldogs used big opening and losing quarters to earn a 45-19 win over the New Diana Lady Eagles.
Destiny Kelly had seven points, Rielyn Schubert five, Jaida Bray three and Keinysa Wallace and Jordyn Davidson two apiece for Jefferson, which outscored New Diana 14-2 in the first quarter and 16-6 in the fourth. Hood and Thomas both had 10 rebounds, with Schubert and Bray adding six apiece and Davidson five. Schubert led with four assists, and Hood had a team-leading five steals.
BROWNSBORO 57, HAWKINS 37: HAWKINS — Class 4A defending state champion Brownsboro notched a 57-37 win over the Hawkins Lady Hawks on Monday.
Tiykeah McKenzie had 14 points, Khyra Garrett 15, Hannah Stout eight, Khayla Garrett seven and Michelle Lewis three for Brownsboro.
Jordyn Warren finished with eight points, four assists and two steals for Hawkins. Taetum Smith chipped in with seven points and three steals, Laney Wilson six points and five rebounds, Londyn Wilson four points, Carmen turner four points and six rebounds and Alaya Scoggins, Haylie Warrick, Jentri Evans and Abby McQueen two points each.
BECKVILLE 45, W. OAK 39: BECKVILLE — The Beckville Ladycats made a successful season debut with a 45-39 win over White Oak on Monday.
Amber Harris led a balanced scoring attack with 13 points, adding 13 rebounds and six steals to her stat sheet for Beckville. Monica Lockett and McKinna Chamness both scored 11 points, with Reese Dudley adding six and Lexi Barr four.
Lockett had four rebounds and three steals, Chamness seven rebounds, Dudley four rebounds, Barr five rebounds and four steals and Jayce Davis four rebounds.
Weekend ResultsBOYS
HAWKINS 48, S. HILL 40: UNION GROVE — Spring Hill rallied but came up short against Hawkins in a 48-40 setback to end the Union Grove Tournament.
Jack Beckett and Brett Andros scored 11 apiece in the loss for Spring Hill, which trailed 40-19 before outscoring the Hawks 21-8 in the final quarter. Dustin Yelverton-Westberg had five points, Peyton Bassett and Brady Mashe three apiece and Demetrius Williams and Dwaylon Richardson two apiece.
The Panthers will host White Oak on Tuesday.
ST. MARY’S SPLITS: KEMP — The St. Mary’s Knights placed third at the Kemp Tournament over the weekend, falling to Atlas Prep (37-22) and defeating Dallas Samuell (66-20) in the third-place game.
Against Samuell, Evan Hodge had 30 points and six steals, John Brogan 20 points, eight assists and six steals and Taylor Darnell 11 points and seven rebounds.
Darnell had 12 points and 10 rebounds in the loss to Atlas Prep.
Hodge, Brogan and Darnell earned all-tournament honors for the Knights, and Brogan and Darnell teamed up to win the tournament’s 3-point shooting contest.
RIVERCREST 42, AVINGER 38: The Rivercrest Rebels held on for a 42-38 win over the Avinger Indians.
Judson Jones scored 13 points and Ta’Zion Frazier 11 in the loss for Avinger.
GIRLS
P. TREE SPLITS: DIANA — The Pine Tree Lady Pirates defeated host team New Diana (39-27) to reach the finals and then fell 58-43 to Hawkins in the championship game of the Carl Oliver Tournament.
Aaliyah Oliver had 11 points and four steals and Jalen Scroggins five points, three steals and 10 rebounds in the win over New Diana.
Oliver finished with 13 points and three steals and Scroggins 12 points and nine rebounds against Hawkins.
HAWKINS 58, P. TREE 43: DIANA — Jordyn Warren led the way with 19 points, and the Hawkins Lady Hawks won the championship of the Carl Oliver Tournament with a 58-43 victory over Pine Tree.
Taetum Smith added 12 points, Londyn Wilson 10 points, Warren six rebounds, five assists and two steals, Smith four rebounds, two steals and two assists, Laney Wilson eight points, five rebounds, three steals and two assists, Carmen Turner five points and two steals and Abby McQueen two points,
In a 63-35 win over Redwater in the semifinals, Warren had 21 points, eight assists and seven steals, Smith 18 points, six steals and four assists, Laney Wilson eight points and four rebounds, Kalyn Ellison three points, Haylie Warrick two, Londyn Wilson four, Jentri Evans two, Turner two, McQueen two and Kylie Adams one.
N. DIANA DROPS 2: DIANA — At the Carl Oliver Tournament, the host New Diana Lady Eagles fell to Pine Tree (39-27) and Redwater (38-34).
Ava Smith had seven points and three rebounds against Pine Tree. Layla Stapleton finished with five points and four rebounds, Taryn Reece five points and two rebounds, Kayleigh Tibbetts five points, Starrmia Dixon two points and two rebounds, Katherine Yount two points and Jolie Ballard one point.
Against Redwater, Yount had eight points and four rebounds, Kamrin Woodall eight points and three steals, Smith six points and three rebounds, Tibbetts four points and three steals, Dixon four points, Ashley Orona two points and seven rebounds and Stapleton two points.
JEFFERSON SPLITS: DIANA — The Jefferson Lady Bulldogs defeated Avinger (53-41) and fell to Tyler Grace (70-51) at the Carl Oliver Tournament.
Against Avinger, Taurria Hood and Kristen Thomas scored 15 points apiece for Jefferson. Jaida Bray added nine, Keyasia Black and Keinysa Wallace five apiece and Destiny Kelly and Rielyn Schubert two apiece. Thomas added 11 rebounds, two assists and nine steals, Black six rebounds and two steals, Hood four rebounds and two assists, Bray six rebounds and two assists and Schubert two rebounds, five assists and three steals.
Against Grace, Hood and Thomas scored 16 points apiece, Bray 11, Schubert four and Black and Wallace two each. Black added six rebounds, Hood nine rebounds, Bray seven rebounds, Schubert four rebounds and two assists, Wallace three rebounds and Thomas 10 rebounds and two steals.
HARMONY 41, MAUD 34: DIANA — Lakyn Trimble led a balanced Harmony attack with 11 points, and the Lady Eagles earned a 41-34 win over Maud.
Rendi Seahorn added nine, Emma Alphin and Lanie Trimble eight apiece, Triniti Mauk three and Kenner Pylant two.
W. OAK 48, SHELBYVILLE 29: NEW SUMMERFIELD — Anna Iske finished with 11 points, six rebounds and five blocks to lead the White Oak Ladynecks to a 48-29 win over Shelbyville in the title game of the New Summerfield Tournament.
Bella Baker added 10 points, Lexi Palmer, Whitni Rayson and Karlyn Jones six apiece, Elyse Piaz five, Kayleigh Woodard two and Kalyn Hepler and Emma Nix one apiece.
SABINE 43, U. GROVE 37: UNION GROVE — Loren Colquitt scored 10 points, and the Sabine Lady Cardinals held on for a 43-37 win over host Union Grove in the Diamond Bracket Championship Game at the Union Grove Tournament.
Tayla Calico added eight points for Sabine, which went 4-0 in the tournament. Ashlynn Davis and Caitlyn Stewart had seven points apiece, Ashleigh McCormack five, Ella Roberts four and Bailey Pierce two.
KILGORE GOES 1-3: TYLER — At the Macy Chenevert Tournament, the Kilgore Lady Bulldogs fell to Jacksonville (57-18), Fort Worth Christian (47-29) and Whitney (30-21) and defeated DaVinci.
Summer Hayden scored 21, Kassidy Oliver 10 and Aderria Williams nine against DaVinci. Esperanza Garcia had seven against Whitney, and Williams tossed in 11 against Fort Worth Christian.
TATUM GOES 2-1: TYLER — At the Macy Chenevert Tournament, the Tatum Lady Eagles defeated T.K. Gorman (79-40) and Fort Worth Christian Academy (69-26) and fell to Arlington Grace Prep (42-40) to finish third.
In the third-place game against Fort Worth Christian Academy, Aundrea Bradley had 18 points, three rebounds, three assists and four steals, Kamdyn Scott 14 points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals. Alecia Halton added 14 points, two rebounds and two assists, Jade Moore-Simon seven points, six rebounds and five steals, Rhianna Harris six points, Patience Price four points, two rebounds, two assists and two steals, Katelyn Jacobs two points and four rebounds, Braylee Barnes two points, four rebounds, two assists and three steals and Kerrigan Biggs one point, two rebounds and two assists.
Scott and Bradley had 12 points apiece against T.K. Gorman. Harris added 11, Kaleigh Hooker and Barnes eight apiece, Moore-Simon and Price six apiece, Sanyia Cotton five, Biggs and Jacobs four each and Halton three. Moore-Simon added 10 rebounds and four steals, Biggs six rebounds and four steals, Scott five rebounds and two steals, Halton two steals and four assists, Barnes two steals and two assists, Price four rebounds and three assists, Harris three rebounds, three steals and two assists, Bradley two rebounds and five steals, Cotton two rebounds, Hooker five rebounds, six steals and seven assists and Jacobs two rebounds.
Moore-Simon finished with 14 points, 20 rebounds and two steals against Grace Prep. Bradley added 10 points, three rebounds, four steals and two assists, Biggs two points, three rebounds and two steals, Scott three points, seven rebounds, two steals and three assists, Halton four points, Price two points, Harris two points, two rebounds and two assists and Hooker three points and three assists.