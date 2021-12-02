SH/WO TOURNAMENT
HALLSVILLE WINS 2: The Hallsville Bobcats moved to 8-1 on the year with wins over Kilgore (53-26) and Temple (71-51) at the Rogers Law Firm Spring Hill/White Oak Tournament.
Taylor Sheffield paced Hallsville with 13 points against Kilgore. Anthon McDermott added nine, Zachar Florence seven, David Ruff six, Jake Hall and Kamron Gaut five apiece, DQ Harrison four, Luke Cheatham three and Auby Minchew one.
McDermott dropped in 22 points against Temple. Sheffield added 18, Florence 13, Cheatham nine, Gaut three and Ruff and Hall two apiece.
TYLER 72, KILGORE 50: Ashad Walker hit for 19 points and La'Marcus Lamb added 13 as the Tyler Lions defeated the Kilgore Bulldogs 72-50 on Thursday.
Walker scored 11 of his points in the fourth quarter.
Others scoring for Tyler were Kyron Key (9), Tacorey Gilliam (6), Montrell Wade (6), Jabari Harris (5), Marquette Martin (5), Shakovon Brooks (4), Bryson Hill (2), Antonio Jones (2) and Marquette Mosley (1).
C.J. Ingram led the Bulldogs with 13 points with Jake Thompson adding 11.
W. OAK WINS 2: WHITE OAK - The White Oak Roughnecks moved to 5-2 on the season with wins over Tyler HEAT (55-45) and Quitman (54-37) on Thursday.
Brian Williams scored 19 points to go along with seven rebounds and four assists against Tyler HEAT. Ben Jacyno added 16 points, Gunner Solis 15, Zac Jacyno five, Colton Millwood and Colton Fears four apiece and Landon Anderson two.
Against Quitman, Anderson scored 13 points and pulled down 10 rebounds. Zac Jacyno added 11 points, Ben Jacyno seven points and 10 rebounds, Williams six points, Hayden Craig five, Fears three points and four assists and Solis, Millwood and Alberto Soto three apiece.
White Oak faces Beckville at 10:40 a.m. and West Rusk at 5:30 p.m. on Friday.
GLADEWATER SPLITS: WHITE OAK - The Gladewater Bears earned a 73-62 win over Queen City and fell 103-54 to Kountze on Thursday.
Kollin Lewis scored 30 points and Eli Kates 13 in the win over Queen City. D.J. Allen had 15, Kates 13 and Lewis 12 against Kountze.
BROOKSHIRE TOURNAMENT
A. SAINTS 48, LCS 46: All Saints had to fight from behind in the opening game of the Brookshire Classic.
Timely 3-point shooting from Paul Ceccoli and Dawson Thames allowed the Trojans to rally for a 48-46 win over Longview Christian on Thursday afternoon at the Brookshire Tournament.
All Saints trailed 9-5 after the first quarter, and Longview Christian opened the second quarter with a 9-2 spurt. With Longview Christian leading 24-15, All Saints got a triple by Drew Jackson to trim the score to 24-18 at halftime.
Three floaters by TJ Gray, including one in the final minute, allowed Longview Christian to enter the fourth quarter with a 35-27 lead.
After Symry Mitchell opened the fourth quarter with a layup for the Eagles, Thames knocked down a three for All Saints.
With Longview Christian leading 41-32 with 6:17 remaining, the Trojans began to make their run. Jackson found Ceccoli in the corner for three. Jackson then scored on a drive and then knocked down a jumper off of the glass to cut the score to 41-39. Ceccoli then connected again from downtown with 3:22 on the clock to give All Saints its first lead of the game.
Ceccoli connected again from downtown with 57 seconds left to make the score 45-41.
Jackson led All Saints (4-5) with 16 points.
Gray led Longview Christian (8-3) with 17 points. Kado Jackson had 15 points and seven rebounds. Other scorers for Longview Christian were Mitchell (7), Kollin Robinson (6) and Oscar Adame (1).
ATHENS
HENDERSON 73, D. CHRISTIAN 50: ATHENS - Devin Phillips erupted for 27 points, Jacobe Robinson (12) and Josh Simpson (10) joined him in double figures and the Henderson Lions rolled to a 73-50 win over Dallas Christian at the Athens Tournament.
Austin Berry Chipped in with nine points, Jay Alexander six, D.K. Kelly four, Brandon Paske three and Avi Patel two. Robinson added seven rebounds and six assists, and Phillips finished with four rebounds and four steals.
JAMES BOWIE
B. SANDY 50, GARY 44: SIMMS - The Big Sandy Wildcats placed nine in the scoring column, led by Jake Johnson with 13 points, on the way to a 50-44 win over Gary.
Jezreel Bachert added 11 for the Wildcats (3-1), who trailed 18-14 at the half before taking control with a 24-6 run in the third period. Malijah Francis had six points, Sean gregory and A.J. Johnson five apiece, Blake Wilson and Ka'myrie Fountain three each and Christian Kearbey and Christian McCleveland two apiece. Gregory also had five steals and five assists, Fountain four steals and five assists and Jake Johnson seven rebounds and three blocks.