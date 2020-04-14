Former John Tyler Lion Michael Hogg Jr. has committed to play basketball at Panola College.
“It’s close to home for a start to help get myself in the college flow,” Hogg said of the Carthage school. “I’m excited because everybody doesn’t get to go to the next level. I’m just blessed to say I get to go further my education and play basketball.”
Hogg was also considering the University of the Southwest in New Mexico, Richland College and Concordia University in Austin.
Hogg spent this past season at Tenaha High School, where he averaged 23 points and four assists per game.
Hogg was named to the TABC Class 2A All-State team and the Class 2A Region III All-Region Team.
Hogg helped lead the Tigers to the Class 2A Region III semifinals, where they fell to Grapeland, 83-67.
As a junior at John Tyler, Hogg averaged 16 points per game while teaming up with Darry Moore, who Hogg will compete against in Region XIV competition.
Moore just finished his freshman season at Trinity Valley Community College.
“That was the first thing I said when I committed to Panola — man, I will be playing against D,” Hogg said. “I’m sure we will be talking during the game.”
Hogg will also get to play once a season in Tyler when the Ponies visit Tyler Junior College at Wagstaff Gymnasium. As a sophomore, Hogg scored 16 points against Tyler Lee in that gym.
Also competing in Region XIV with Panola, Trinity Valley are Navarro, Kilgore, Bossier Parish, Paris, Angelina, Jacksonville, Blinn, Lamar State-Port Arthur, Lee, Coastal Bend and Victoria.