Longview and Mesquite Horn were picked for a one-two finish in district in the preseason and, fittingly, the two teams squared off to get 11-6A going.
The early advantage went to the Jaguars.
Horn used a slow start from Longview and kept the Lobos at arms length the rest of the way in a 63-54 win in the district opener for both on Friday afternoon at Lobo Coliseum.
With the win, Horn, ranked No. 16 in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches weekly poll, moves to 15-8 on the season, one that has featured a loaded schedule for the Jaguars. Longview drops to 16-6 overall and 0-1 in league play.
Longview missed its first seven shots of the afternoon as Horn, which had three players in double digits, built a 10-1 lead, a margin that held until the end of the first quarter.
Horn, led by 21 points from ULM signee Zaakir Sawyer, exploded on a 12-0 run in transition midway through the second quarter to grab a game-high 17-point lead, 28-11, with 3:05 left until halftime.
That's when Longview, who shot 2-of-13 in the first quarter, woke up.
With four points from Marque Jackson and a three-point play and assist from Jalen Hale, Longview closed the gap with a 9-2 run until halftime to cut the Jaguar lead to 30-20 at the break.
After a back-and-forth start to the third quarter, Longview pulled to within single digits on a 10-3 run, highlighted by a Chase Glasper bucket off a steal and capped with a three from Phillip Washington.
Horn, as it did throughout, responded and took a 10-point lead, 51-41, into the fourth with a three from Preston Aymond, who had 11 points in the game.
A three from Zion Stanley off a feed from Malik Henry and a putback from Glasper pulled the Lobos to within four, 51-47, with 5:21 left.
From there, Horn controlled the tempo and, after a three from Glasper for the Lobos with 2:34 left, finished on a 6-2 run to lock up the district-opening win.
Horn had a 31-21 advantage in rebounds, led by six from Isiah Chandler and five from Devon Hancock and Aymond.
Glasper led Longview with 14 points and six rebounds. Washington followed with 12 points with five assists and four steals. Hale added 11 points with three assists and Henry had 10 points to go with five rebounds and three blocks.
Hancock added seven assists and five boards to his 12-point night for the Jaguars.
After the dismal start shooting, Longview finished 17-of-29 inside the arc in the final three quarters but went 4-of-16 from deep throughout.
Longview visits Rockwall-Heath on Tuesday while Horn is idle.