JEFFERSON -- Chrishon Hicks has only been playing basketball for three years but his game would tell you otherwise.
This season, Jefferson’s big man is averaging 14.9 points, 8.2 rebounds and 3.5 blocks per game.
“Oh man, he’s been huge for us for three years now, he’s a two-year starter and the anchor of our defense,” Jefferson boys head basketball coach Treston Dowell said. “We’ve been able to get out and play people really aggressive on the wing. He’s been able to be a stopper for us. On offense when he shoots, he follows through his shots.”
In order to avoid their season coming to an end and for a chance to bring home that state championship, Hicks and his Bulldogs, who own an overall record of 31-6 and went 14-1 in district play, must first get past the defending state champions, the No. 1 ranked Madison Trojans, a team that owns a 21-12 record and went 10-0 against district opponents.
Tipoff for tonight’s game is slated for 6 p.m. at Prosper High School.
Standing at about six-feet, six inches tall, Hicks was naturally encouraged to play basketball.
Hicks was quick to point out that his favorite professional basketball player – Giannis Antetokounmpo also picked up basketball a little later than.
“He used to play soccer but people encouraged him to play basketball because of his height,” Hicks said. “Now look at him.”
As much as Hicks would love to be on the same stage as Antetokounmp, his focus is on helping deliver a state championship to Jefferson.
“We’re trying our best and fighting for it,” he said before adding he gets a lot of motivation knowing that as a senior, he won’t get another shot. “This is it.”
As a senior, Hicks has stepped into a larger leadership role.
“I would say I’m a good one (leader),” Hicks said. “Me and Kylan, we keep them in line.”
“He’s become more of a leader for us this year because we lost a of couple guys from last year who were key parts to the team and he’s elevated his play and has really helped us this year,” Dowell said.
As for tonight’s contest against Madison?
“We’ve got to be able to dictate the tempo of the game,” Dowell offered. “They like to play super fast. Our guards have to do a good job of getting us in and out of stuff, taking their time, not getting rushed. We have to dictate what happens and do what we want to do – if we want to go fast, then go fast and if we want to go slow, go slow. Dictating the tempo is the key.”
Hicks said the most important lesson he’s learned from basketball is to never give up, and he and his Bulldogs aren’t going to give up as the underdogs in tonight’s regional semifinal matchup.
“It’s a lot of motivation,” Dowell said. “We just want to go out like it’s another opponent for us. We’ve just got to go out and play our game the way we want to and control the tempo.”