Not one, but two overtime periods were needed in order to determine a winner between Jefferson and Arp in the 3A Regional Quarterfinals Tuesday night at Spring Hill High School, where the Bulldogs escaped the Tigers with a 52-49 win to advance to the Regional Semifinals.
Kylan Thomas of Jefferson led the game in scoring with 18 points. Next in line for the Bulldogs was Jakardan Davidson with 11 and Carlos Jackson with 10. Christian Shepard dropped in five points while Chrishon Hicks and Josh Thomas each scored four points.
Tren Jones was Arp’s leading scorer with 12 points. Right behind him were Kajun Horton with 11 and Johnathon Blackwell with 10. Kadaylon Williams scored six points. Daniel Clary and Zachariah Mauldin each finished the night with four points and Colton Birdson came away with two points.
Jones banked in a shot on the first possession to give the Tigers the first lead of the night. That changed just seconds later when Davidson drained a three to give the Bulldogs their first lead. A jump shot from Birdsong resulted in the third lead change to put Arp in front 4-3. Kylan Thomas dished it off to Hicks for the assist before Shepard took advantage of a fast break to give Jefferson a three-point lead.
Blackwell added a layup to put the Tigers within one point before another gave them the 8-7 lead. Horton’s bucket put his team up by three points before Jackson drained a three tie it back up. Williams knocked in a bucket for the final points of the first quarter to make the score 12-10 entering the second quarter.
Davidson came up with a steal that led to his layup to score the first points of the second quarter to tie it up at 12-12. Jones broke the tied with a shot from inside the paint on the other end. Kylan Thomas’ jumper knotted up the score at 14 apiece. A pair of buckets from Clary gave the Tigers an 18-14 lead and forced Jefferson to call timeout.
After the timeout, Horton battled defenders in the paint and put up a shot for two, spreading his team’s lead to six points. Kylan Thomas brought it back to four with a jumper to score the final points of the second quarter. That made the halftime score 20-16 in favor of Arp.
Kylan Thomas banked in a shot off a layup to put the Bulldogs within two points before Jones dropped it in for two on the other end of the court. Jones then launched a long three that found its way into the net to give the Tigers their largest lead up until that point.
Moments later, a bucket from Kylan Thomas and a pair of free throws from Davison cut Jefferson’s deficit to three points. The two teams exchanged buckets before Josh Thomas found Jackson for the assist to make it a two-point game. Birdwell and Davidson each scored before the buzzer sounded at the end of the third, making the score 33-31 going into the fourth quarter.
About two-and-a-half minutes passed before either team scored in the fourth quarter. Jones drained three from the corner to make the score 36-31. Hicks cut Arp’s lead to 36-33 before Josh Thomas went 1-for-2 from the foul line. The intensity continued to be turned up as Davidson threw in a floater to tie the game up at 36-36 with about 90 seconds to play.
The Bulldogs’ looked to take time off the clock in hopes of getting the last shot. Kylan Thomas dribbled behind the key before driving in for a shot. It was no good but he was fouled and sent to the free-throw line with seven seconds left. Arp called timeout. Kylan Thomas missed them both. Arp came up with the loose ball and called its last timeout. The Tigers were unable to break the tie and that led to overtime.
Zachariah Mauldin found Williams on the bounce pass for the assist for the first points of overtime. Kylan Thomas evened it back up on the other end. Horton gave the lead back to Arp with a layup. Josh Thomas went 1-for-2 on his next trip to the line to make the score 40-39. Jackson launched a three to give the lead back to the Bulldogs for the first time since the score was 3-2.
Kylan Thomas went 1-for-2 to give the Bulldogs a 43-40 lead. Horton drained a three to tie it up at 43 and force double overtime.
Blackwell banked shot in high off the glass for the first points of double overtime. Josh Thomas made both foul shots on his next trip to the line to tie it up at 45. Kylan Thomas banked in a shot to give the Bulldogs a 47-45 lead. A pair of Horton free throws tied it back up at 47. Williams came up with a bucket to put his team back in the lead. Thomas came away with a key and-one to give Jefferson a 50-49 lead.
Moments later, he made another trip to the foul line where he went 2-for-2 and helped the Bulldogs seal up the 52-49 win.
Jefferson will go head-to-head in the next round with the winner of Mineola and Madison.