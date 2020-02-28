PITTSBURG – A trio of three-point plays gave Jefferson an early 9-0 lead over the Mount Vernon Tigers as the Bulldogs remained in control throughout the game and cruised their way to a 56-34 win in the area round of the playoffs and punched their ticket to the regional quarterfinals.
Jefferson now holds an overall record of 30-6 as Mount Vernon’s season comes to an end with a final record of 18-11.
Kylan Thomas and Christian Shepard led the Bulldogs in scoring with 10 points apiece. Jakardan Davidson and Carlos Jackson were right behind them with nine points each. Dee Black and Josh Thomas each dropped in six points while Chrishon Hicks scored three. Zion Hopes finished the night with two points and Kenneth Bell came away with one.
Mount Vernon’s Cody Wagner was the game’s leading scorer with 11 points. Jack Floyd and Nicolas Lacy scored six points each as Morgan Lowery scored four. Austin Reed tossed in three points. Logan Rogers and C.J. Holloman recorded two points apiece.
Hicks was all alone at the top of the key when he launched and drained a shot from beyond the arc to give the Bulldogs a 3-0 lead. He then ran down the court to make a block, moments before Kylan Thomas added another three-point play where he got fouled on a layup and tacked on the free throw to make it a 6-0 game.
Josh Thomas then took his turn and fired a three, making the score 9-0 and forcing Mount Vernon to call timeout with 5:31 left in the first quarter. Kylan Thomas added a finger roll to spread his team’s lead to 11-0. Floyd went 2-for-2 from the foul line to put the Tigers on the scoreboard but another Jefferson three gave the Bulldogs a 14-2 lead.
All of Mount Vernon’s first-quarter points came from the free throw line while the Bulldogs scored all their points from the field as the two teams entered the second quarter with Jefferson leading 19-6.
Lacy went 2-for-2 to score the first points of the second quarter before scoring from inside the paint for his tem’s first points from the field. Shepard found Hopes for the assist before Morgan Lowery dished it off to Reed for the assist. Wagner then added a field goal to cut Jefferson’s lead to 21-14.
Shepard brought his team’s lead back to double digits before Wagner’s layup cut his team’s deficit to eight points. An and-one from black was followed by a pair of Jefferson free throws to make the score 29-17. Davidson knocked down a jumper with just seconds left in the half.
The next possession saw Holloman knock down a shot at the buzzer to make the halftime score 31-21.
Kylan Thomas scored the first points of the second half with a layup inside the paint. Shepard followed that up with a jumper that resulted in nothing but net. He then added a layup off the glass to give his team a 37-21 lead. That forced another Mount Vernon timeout with 4:47 left in the third quarter. Moments later, a layup from Black gave the Bulldogs their highest led of the night up until that point.
Black added to that already-large lead with a free throw. Wagner went 1-for-2 from the free-throw line for the final point of the third quarter, making it 42-23 score entering the fourth quarter.
Davidson threw up a teardrop that found its way into the net for the first points of the fourth quarter. Lowery answered with an and-one to put his team within 18 points.