From Staff Reports
Gilmer’s Haylee Jordan, who averaged a double-double and helped lead the Lady Buckeyes to a 24-3 record and a trip to the regional finals, shared Most Valuable Player honors with the release of the District 15-4A All-District Basketball Team for the 2020-21 season.
Jordan and Bryana Block of Liberty-Eylau were named co-MVPs in the district. Other superlatives went to Liberty-Eylau’s Myah Hurd (Offensive Player of the Year), Gilmer’s Le Le Morton (Defensive Player of the Year), Paris’ Nya Williams (Newcomer of the Year), Gilmer’s Makenna Kaunitz and Liberty-Eylau’s Cierra Manley (Co- Sixth Man of the Year) and Gilmer’s Mandi Simpson (Coach of the Year).
Jordan averaged 18 points, 10 rebounds, 2.6 blocks and 2.5 steals per game for Gilmer.
Selections were made by the district’s coaches.
FIRST TEAM
Gilmer: Madyson Tate, Abbey Bradshaw, Raeven Harris; Pittsburg: Natalie Styles; Liberty-Eylau: Tamara Norris, Ja’Niya Sanders, Kayla Crabtree; North Lamar: Madison Walters, Mylee Nottingham; Paris: Quiniya Savage, Keshanti Gordon.
SECOND TEAM
Gilmer: Jaycee Harris, Lesley Jones; Pittsburg: Kyleigh Posey, Sanaa Hollins, Elyssia Lemelle; Liberty-Eylau: Breanna Webster; North Lamar: Cydnie Malone, Macy Richardson; Pleasant Grove: Lexi Snyder, Adi Koller; Paris: Jazz Daingerfield.
HONORABLE MENTION
Gilmer: Lanie Pritchett, Grace McCowin; Pittsburg: Jada Peoples, Gabbi Brown, TaShanti Moss; Liberty-Eylau: Ebonee Roquemore, Haven Johnson; Paris: Asia Johnson.
ACADEMIC ALL-DISTRICT
Gilmer: Haylee Jordan, Madyson Tate, Abbey Bradshaw, Lanie Pritchett, Makenna Kaunitz, Raeven Harris, Jaycee Harris; Pittsburg: Sanaa Hollins, Courtney Kilburn, Kaitlyn Hernandez, Natalie Styles, Kyleigh Posey, Melody Thompson; Liberty-Eylau: Bryanna Block, JaKai Ray, Myah Hurd, JaNiya Sanders, Haven Johnson.