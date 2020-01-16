LATE WEDNESDAY
The Kilgore College Lady Rangers rebounded after a loss to Trinity Valley with a victory on the road over Coastal Bend College, while the KC men struggled on the road, losing to Trinity Valley Community College in Athens.
WOMEN
In Beeville, the Lady Rangers evened up their conference record at 3-3 (15-3 overall) with a win on the road against Coastal Bend College, 65-51.
They will play No. 5 Tyler Junior College (15-2, 5-0 Region XIV) at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, in Masters Gymnasium.
MEN
In Athens, the KC men trailed by as many as 22 points in the second half, but cut the lead to six points late in the game with help from four quick technical fouls called on the Trinity Valley bench, resulting in the ejections of both the head coach and an assistant coach for the Cardinals.
But the Rangers (15-3, 6-2 Region XIV) couldn’t capitalize on the Cardinals’ misfortune despite finishing the game on a 26-12 run.
The loss snapped a nine-game winning streak by the Rangers who were ranked No. 19 in the nation this week.
KC struggled from beyond the three-point arc making only 6-of-25 attempts (24 percent), and connected on only 36 percent of all field goals (24-of-66).
On the other side of the court, the Cardinals (12-6, 6-2 Region XIV) shot 48 percent from the field, led by Dashawn Davis who scored 34 points.
Davis had an impressive outing, making 11-of-18 shots (4-of-5 three pointers).
Cameron Gooden led KC in scoring with 21 points and six rebounds.
Michael Thomas and Tyron McMillian were also in double figures for KC with 16 points and 15 points, respectively.
D’Rell Roberts scored nine points, Tysen Banks had eight and Rodrigue Andela had seven points and 13 rebounds.
Rounding out the scoring for the Rangers was Montrell Horsey (3), Justin Davis (3), Stephan Morris (2) and Assane Ndiaye (2).
KC will look to rebound Saturday, Jan. 18, at home versus Panola College. Tipoff is set for 4 p.m. in Masters Gymnasium.
