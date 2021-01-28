From Staff Reports
KILGORE — The No. 3 ranked South Plains Lady Texans trailed for most of the game, but rallied late to earn a 49-48 win over Kilgore College Lady Rangers on Thursday at Masters Gymnasium.
The loss dropped Kilgore to 0-3 on the young season, with the three setbacks coming by a total of eight points.
Grace Hunter and Debora Reis had 11 points apiece, and Jordan Brown finished with 10 for South Plains (3-1). Reis also pulled down 15 rebounds and blocked four shots.
Kilgore was paced by Jada Hood with 20 points. Kerrighan Dunn added seven points, Vianey Galvan and Mckenze Brown six apiece, Destinee Reyna four, Josephine Adegbite three and Rahmena Henderson two. Henderson added seven rebounds and Hood five rebounds and three assists.
The Lady Rangers will host Collin College at 5 p.m. on Monday, and then open Region XIV Conference action at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 3 against Panola College.
MEN
The KC Rangers moved to 2-1 on the season, all conference wins, with a 65-58 victory at Paris on Wednesday.
The Rangers will host Panola on Saturday in a 4 p.m. contest.