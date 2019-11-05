Kilgore Sports Information
KILGORE — The Kilgore College men’s basketball team won its home-opener Nov. 5, defeating the Louisiana Christian School Disciples, 83-56, in Masters Gymnasium.
The Rangers built a 12-point lead by halftime, compounding that lead in the second half.
Newcomer Cameron Gooden led all scorers with 21 points, making 4-of-5 three-pointers and grabbing three rebounds.
Sophomore Rodrigue Andela scored 17 points and had nine rebounds while D’Rell Roberts scored 12 points.
LCS was led in scoring by Shetland Vinson with 10 points. Pedro Amancilla and Kramer “Hambone” Bruham each scored 8 points.
The Rangers’ next game is set for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, at home versus Hill College.