KILGORE - The best rivalry in junior college athletics more than lived up to its reputation here Saturday.
Kilgore College stormed back from an 18-point deficit, forced overtime and then rallied again in the extra frame to knock off No. 4 ranked Tyler Junior College, 95-92, at Masters Gymnasium.
The win lifted Kilgore, ranked No. 20 in the latest NJCAA poll, to 17-4 overall and 8-3 in the conference. The loss was the first of the season for Tyler, which drops to 17-1 and 9-1.
In the first game of the twinbill, the KC Lady Rangers let a 14-point lead slip away, but stormed back to turn things into a rout in an 83-62 win over Jacksonville.
MEN
The Rangers trailed by 18 (42-24) with 4:02 left in the first half before rallying to narrow the gap to five late and heading into the break down by eight (45-37).
KC chipped away at the deficit early in the second half and took its first lead with 17:58 to play on a steal and dunk by Michael Thomas to make it a 58-57 contest with 11:05 to play in regulation.
The final 10 minutes featured numerous ties and lead changes, and KC went on top by four, 84-80, on a back-in layup by Rodrigue Andela with 1:28 showing on the clock. Tyler's Shahada Wells hit a running jumper with 51 seconds remaining to tie things at 84 apiece, and the contest went into extra time after the Apaches missed a couple of 3-point attempts in the final seconds.
Wells gave Tyler the lead 46 seconds into overtime on a steal and layup, but Tyron McMillian scored, drew a foul and hit a free throw to move Kc on top 87-86. Tyler answered with buckets from Wells and an old-fashioned 3-point play by Deandre Heckard.
KC again battled back, taking the lead for good when McMillian rebounded a Wells miss, drew a foul and sank both free throws with 20.9 seconds remaining for a 93-92 Ranger lead. Two more free throws by Montrell Horsey with eight seconds remaining boosted the Ranger lead to 95-92, but the Apaches refused to go quietly.
Wells missed a free throw with 4.2 seconds remaining, and then missed the second freebie on purpose, but KC's inbounds attempt went high and touched the Texas flag on the roof at Masters Gymnasium to give the Apaches the ball with just over three seconds showing on the clock.
Kieffer Punter's 3-pointer from the corner at the buzzer wouldn't drop, and the Rangers held on for the win.
Andela finished with 28 points and eight rebounds to lead KC. Michael Thomas had 18 points, McMillian 15 points and nine rebounds and D'Rell Roberts 11 points. Montrell Horsey handed out five assists, McMillian added two blocks and two steals.
Wells scored 41 in the loss for Tyler. Heckard added 11 and former Longview High School product Jason Bush 10.
The Rangers will visit Navarro on Wednesday.
WOMEN
Kilgore led 30-16 with 5:36 left in the second quarter after a 3-pointer by Jada Hood, but the Lady Rangers went cold and Jacksonville rallied to eventually take a 40-39 lead on a triple by Ca'Leyah Burrell with 6"09 left in the half.
That woke the Lady Rangers up, and KC went on a 20-6 run to take control of things.
Hood finished with 23 points and seven rebounds to lead the way for Kilgore. Sarah Matthews added 20 points, Annillia Dawn 14, Alba Garcia Camarena 11 points and 13 rebounds, McKenze Brown six points and six rebounds, Tara Kessner five points and 11 rebounds and Kai Finister four points.
The Lady Rangers (16-5, 5-4) are idle until next Saturday when they will visit Angelina College.
Jacksonville fell to 4-15 and 3-6 with the loss.