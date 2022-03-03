JACKSONVILLE - There are no guarantees in the rough-and-tumble Region XIV Conference, especially at tournament time, but knocking down free throws late is a proven way to make sure your team keeps playing.
The No. 3 ranked Kilgore College Rangers hit 8 of 10 free throws in the second half - including four straight by Isaac Hoberecht in the final 27 seconds - to hold off a scrappy Bossier Parish team and advance to the tournament semifinals with a 71-65 win on Thursday at John Alexander Gymnasium.
The Rangers (28-2) will take on Lamar State-Port Arthur at 6 p.m. on Friday, with the winner of that game moving on to Saturday's tournament title game. Lamar State notched a 70-64 win over Trinity Valley on Thursday.
Bossier Parish, which handed KC one of its two losses during the regular season, ends the year with a 16-14 record.
After a first half that featured six ties and three lead changes and ended in a 31-31 deadlock, Bossier Parish built a couple of six-point leads shortly after the break and led 44-40 following two free throws by Kendrick Delahoussaye.
KC's Dantwan Grimes, who finished with a game-high 27 points, buried a 3-pointer and Da'Sean Nelson went strong to the hoop for a layup to give KC a 45-44 lead. The lead changed hands three more times over the next minute and was tied at 50 apiece following a dunk from the Cavaliers' Jaeden Marshall.
Five more lead changes took place over the next four minutes, but KC captured the lead for good on two free throws by Nelson at the 4:34 mark. A triple from Grimes boosted the lead to 59-55, and Grimes later sank three free throws after being fouled on a 3-point attempt to give KC a 62-57 lead with 3:20 left.
Grimes pushed the lead to six (65-59) with another long-range bucket, but the Cavaliers kept it close at the charity stripe with freebies from Marshall and Delahoussaye before Hoberecht came up clutch with four free throws late to seal the deal.
Grimes had 22 of his 27 points in the second half, and added five rebounds and three assists. Hoberecht finished with 13 points, Paul Otieno 10 points, eight rebounds and five blocks, Nelson eight points and five rebounds, Duane Posey and Tobias Roland four points apiece, DaVeon Thomas three points and Obi Ezekewesli two points.
Delahoussaye scored 23 in the loss for Bossier Parish, with 19 coming in the second half. He hit all 12 of his free throw attempts in the second half and all 14 of his charity shots in the contest. Marshall and Derick Hamilton had 12 points apiece.
NOTES: The KC Lady Rangers will take on Blinn at 1 p.m. Friday. Kilgore and Blinn split a pair of regular season games. The Lady Rangers defeated Blinn at home on Jan. 12, 69-65, and fell to the Lady Buccaneers in Brenham, 70-61, back on Feb. 12. KC opened the tournament on Wednesday with a 49-42 win over Panola. Blinn opened the tournament on Wednesday with a 77-74 win over Paris.