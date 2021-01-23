KC Sports Information
MEN
BLINN 58, KILGORE 56: KILGORE — Calvin Carpenter scored 16 points, and the Blinn Buccaneers held off a late charge by the Kilgore College Rangers to hand KC a 58-56 setback in Region XIV Conference action on Saturday at Masters Gymnasium.
Davion Coleman added 11 points, and Bonke Maring finished with 10 for the Buccaneers, who led 33-25 at halftime.
Kilgore (1-1) outscored the visitors 31-25 after the break, but it wasn’t enough to come away victorious in the Rangers’ home opener.
K.J. Jenkins scored 14 points in the loss for KC. Dantwan Grimes added 12, Paul Otieno and Javonne Lowrey 11 apiece, Dylan Cabs five and De’Sean Nelson three. Otieno also collected 14 rebounds, and Lowrey added five boards for the Rangers.
Kilgore will visit Paris on Wednesday, and then return home next Saturday to host Panola in a 4 p.m. contest.
WOMEN
GRAYSON 75, KILGORE 71: KILGORE — Sali Kourauma scored 18 points and collected 11 rebounds, Jane Asinde added 16 points and eight boards for the Lady Vikings and Grayson College spoiled Kilgore College’s season debut with a 75-71 win at Masters Gymnasium.
Shelby Black added 10 for Grayson, which led 17-13 after one quarter and 38-29 at halftime.
Kilgore outscored the visiting Lady Vikings 23-18 in the third to climb back into the game, but came up on the short end against a Grayson team that outscored them 30-20 in the paint.
The loss also spoiled a big day from Kilgore’s Rahmena Henderson, who finished with 30 points, eight rebounds and two steals. Jada Hood added 24 points for the Lady Rangers. McKenze Brown and Kerrighan Dunn had four apiece, Vianey Galvan and Tara Green three apiece, Rejon Hawkins two and Josephine Adegbite one.
Adegbite led KC with nine rebounds, and Brown added five boards.
The Lady Rangers will visit Collin College for a 5 p.m. contest on Monday, and then return home to play four straight games — beginning with a 5 p.m. outing against South Plaines on Thursday.