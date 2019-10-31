From Staff Reports
The Kilgore College Lady Rangers will begin their second season under head coach Addie Lees tonight when KC hosts the annual Lady Ranger Basketball Classic.
Two teams are set for today and two more on Saturday, with the East Texas Baptist University JV, Killeen Force and Southwest Christian joining KC in the Classic field.
ETBU will meet Southwest at 5 p.m. and Kilgore takes on the Killeen Force at 7 tonight. On Saturday, it’s the Killeen Force vs. ETBU at 11 a.m., followed by Kilgore vs. Southwest at 1 p.m.
The Lady Rangers finished 22-9 under Lees a year ago, closing out the regular season with eight straight wins — and 10 win in the final 11 games — before defeating Panola, 91-88, in overtime to open the Region XIV Conference Tournament and then seeing the season end with an 84-60 loss to Tyler.
Kilgore was picked third in the Region XIV Conference at the league’s annual media day last month.
KC will travel to San Antonio for games on Monday and Tuesday against Palo Alto College and San Antonio College, and then return home on Nov. 11 to host ETBU in a 6 p.m. contest.
MEN
The Rangers, under veteran coach Brian Hoberecht, will open the season at 2 p.m. today against Snow, and then meet Odessa at noon on Saturday at the Tip-Off Classic in Edmond, Oklahoma.
The Rangers will make their home debut at 6 p.m. on Tuesday against Louisiana Christian School.
Kilgore, picked fourth in the East Zone, finished 19-12 a year ago. The Rangers defeated Blinn (69-68) in the opening round of the regional tournament and the fell to Navarro (70-65).