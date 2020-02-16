TST 83, STONEGATE 33: Sixto Mendez scored 14 points, Jy Baxter 11 and Patrick Pither and Rhet Sellers 10 apiece as Trinity School of Texas opened the TAPPS playoffs with an 83-33 win over Irving Stonegate.
The Titans led 32-0 after one quarter and then pulled its starting five.
The Titans will host Amarillo Holy Cross at 6 p.m. today in an area playoff game.
TST’s girls will host Wichita Falls Notre Dame at 5 p.m. on Tuesday in area action.
COLLEGE
MEN
KILGORE — Four players in double figures on Saturday paced the Kilgore College men for their 20th win of the season, with the Rangers defeating Bossier Parish Community College, 75-62, at Masters Gymnasium.
KC (20-6, 11-5 Region XIV) got an early lead and made 61 percent of its shots to keep BPCC (16-10, 9-7 Region XIV) playing catchup all night.
D’Rell Roberts led KC in scoring with 15 points, four assists and two steals.
Michael Thomas and Rodrigue Andela each scored 14 points. Andela had four blocks and eight rebounds while Thomas had four assists and two steals.Tyron McMillian was also in double figures for KC with 10 points.
BPCC’s E.J. Clark led all scorers with 16 points. Aaron Gregg and Diamante Brown were also in double figures for the Cavaliers with 15 and 11 points, respectively.
Rounding out the scoring for KC was Cameron Gooden with nine points, Montrell Horsey (4), Jeremy LeFort (4), Justin Davis (3) and Assane Ndiaye (2).
KC travels Wednesday, Feb. 19, to play Tyler Junior College.
Tipoff from Wagstaff Gymnasium is set for 7 p.m.
WOMEN
ATHENS — The Lady Rangers dropped a 70-38 decision to Trinity Valley Community College on Saturday.
Kilgore (18-8, 7-7) will return home on Wednesday to host Coastal Bend in a 5:30 p.m. contest at Masters Gymnasium.