From Staff Reports
The Kilgore College Lady Rangers are off to a 2-0 start to the 2019-20 basketball season, and the KC men rebounded from an opening loss to even their record at 1-1 in the opening weekend of the season.
The Lady Rangers opened with a 76-42 win over Killeen Force and followed with an 84-56 victory over Southwest Christian College at the Lady Ranger Classic held at Masters Gymnasium Friday and Saturday.
Kilgore will trek to San Antonio for a couple of games, taking on Palo Alto College at 6 p.m. today and San Antonio College at 6 p.m. on Tuesday before returning home to host the East Texas Baptist University JV at 6 p.m. on Nov. 11.
The KC men dropped a 72-71 decision to Snow College at the Tip-Off Classic in Edmond, Oklahoma on Friday, but bounced back on Saturday to earn a 70-63 win over Odessa.
KC will make its home debut at 6 p.m. on Tuesday when Louisiana Christian School visits Masters Gymnasium.