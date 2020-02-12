KILGORE — McKenze Brown made sure no extra time was needed this time around.
Brown hit back-to-back buckets and then assisted on a 3-pointer by Jada Hood all the span of less than two minutes, helping the Kilgore College Lady Rangers hold off a furious comeback attempt by Paris and hand the visiting Lady Dragons a 76-63 setback at Masters Gymnasium on Wednesday.
In the nightcap, the Rangers came up clutch at the free throw line late to earn a 74-70 win over Trinity Valley.
Kilgore’s women snapped a two-game skid and improved to 18-7 overall and 7-6 in Region XIV Conference play. The Lady Rangers visit Trinity Valley on Saturday. Paris falls to 8-15 and 5-8 and will host Jacksonville on Saturday.
The KC men improved to 19-6 overall and 10-5 in the conference play with the win and will host Bossier Paris on Saturday. TVCC drops to 15-10 and 8-6 and will host Paris on Saturday.
WOMEN
Kilgore never trailed, leading by as much as 14 a couple of times, but Paris whittled away at the lead and got the deficit down to a bucket (63-61) when Jaicia Canady drove the lane for a layup with 4:39 left.
Brown answered with a layup of her own 17 seconds later, and then knocked down a jumper from the baseline before dishing to Hood for a triple that helped KC put things away. Brown’s first bucket sparked an 11-0 Lady Ranger run.
The teams needed two overtimes to settle things when they met back on Jan. 8 in Paris.
Ireneshia Johnson led a balanced KC scoring attack with 17 points, adding 11 rebounds and a couple of steals. Hood was close behind with 16 points and five assists. Sarah Matthews chipped in with 12 points an six boards, Annillia Dawn added 10 points, Brown eight, Alba Garcia Camarena and Trynadee Greenwell five apiece and Tara Kessner three.
Brown also pulled down five rebounds and added three assists and a couple of steals. Hood had nine rebounds.
Nikyla Green had 15 points, Tahilia Sloan Casey 11 and Ariel Warren, Alaeh Pressley and Skye Watts 10 apiece in the loss for Paris.
KC took the lead with 7:48 left in the opening quarter on a pull up jumper by Matthews, and the Lady Rangers led the rest of the way.
Kilgore led 20-14 after one quarter, and a 9-0 outburst early in the second extended the lead to 13. Paris got the deficit down to six (37-31) at intermission and used a 6-0 run late in the third to trail by eight, 56-48, heading to the final stanza.
The Lady Dragons kept it close until Brown came up clutch late.
MEN
Rodrigue Andela grabbed a rebound on the other end, drew a foul and sank two free throws with 3.9 seconds remaining to give the Rangers a four-point win.
Kilgore’s final 12 points came from the free throw line, and the Rangers were 17-for 22 from the charity stripe in the second half.
D’Rell Roberts paced the Rangers with 16 points, with 13 coming in the second half. He missed his first two free throws of the half, but dropped in eight in a row when it counted. Michael Thomas added 14 points for KC. Andela had 13 points, seven rebounds and four blocks, Tyron McMillion 11 points and Cameron Gooden 10.
Trinity Valley was led by 6-8, 285-pound Anderson Mirambeaux, who dominated the paint and finished with 22 points and 19 rebounds. Mirambeaux scored 20 of his points and added nine rebounds in the second half.
Vladimir Purtskhvanidze added 17 points and 10 rebounds for TVCC, and Dashawn Davis finished with 17 points.
KC used an 8-0 run late in the first half to build a nine-point lead (31-22), but the Cardinals stormed back and tied things at 31 apiece on a rebound and bucket from Purtskhvanidze.
Thomas hit a pair of free throws with .8 seconds showing on the clock to give KC a 33-31 lead at the half, a sign of things to come for the Rangers after the break.
The Rangers enjoyed a couple of nine-point leads in the second half, but the scrappy Cardinals kept it close and eventually took a 70-68 lead with 51 seconds remaining.
The Rangers tied things at 70 on two free throws from Gooden, and after a rare miss inside by Mirambeaux, Roberts collected the rebound, drew a foul and hit two free throws with 13 seconds remaining to give KC the lead for good.
Andela then put things away when he rebounded another Mirambeaux miss and drilled both free throws after being grabbed on the way down to make the final 74-70.