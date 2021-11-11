KILGORE - Vianey Galvan led the way with 29 points, and the Kilgore College Lady Rangers remained unbeaten on the young season with a 63-62 win over Murray State College at Masters Gymnasium.
Kilgore (4-0) got its second straight one-point win, rallying from a couple of points down after one quarter (19-17) and from three down (54-51) heading to the fourth quarter.
Galvan drew a foul while attempting a 3-pointer with 2.5 seconds remaining and the Lady Rangers trailing by one point, She sank two of three free throws to put KC on top, and Murray State threw the ball away on the ensuing inbounds play to give KC the victory.
Jada Hood scored nine for KC, which also got eight points from Mckenze Brown, seven from tara Green, six from Kerrighan Dunn and two each from D'Asia Thomas and D'Ny'Jzshia Wilson. Brown and Thomas both pulled down seven rebounds, Dunn had seven assists and Brown came away with three steals.
Alena Wilson scored 20 in the loss for Murray State.
The Lady Rangers will return to action at home on Saturday with an 11 a.m. contest against 903 Elite.