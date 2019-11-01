From Staff Reports
KILGORE — Four Lady Rangers scored in double figures, and KC opened up a 21-point halftime lead en route to a 76-42 win over Killeen Force on Friday in the season opener at the Lady Ranger Basketball Classic at Masters Gymnasium.
Sarah Matthews scored 19 points and added 10 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a steal for the Lady Rangers. McKenae Brown finished with 13 points, three rebbunds, three assists and four steals, Jada Hood 13 points, seven rebounds and Alba Garcia Camarena 12 points, nine rebounds, three assists and three steals.
Annillia Dawn added nine points, Tara Kessner eight and Kai Finister two for Kilgore, which led 15-10 after one quarter and 41-20 at halftime.
Kilgore will return to action today at the Classic with a 1 p.m. contest against Southwestern Christian College.