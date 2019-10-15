TYLER — Kilgore College’s men and women were both picked as top five teams on Tuesday with the release of the Region XIV Conference Coaches Polls at the league’s annual basketball media day at Tyler Junior College.
Second-year Lady Ranger head coach Addie Lees and veteran Ranger head coach Brian Hoberecht both like their teams, but neither was ready to start making plans for the regional tournament in March based on those polls.
“This is the no mercy league,” said Lees, who led the Lady Rangers to a 22-9 record a year ago in her first season at KC. “On any given night anyone in this league can beat you.”
The Lady Rangers closed out the 2018-19 regular season by winning eight in a row and 10 of 11. KC opened the regional tournament at Centenary College with a 91-88 overtime win against Panola, but fell to Tyler in the second round, 84-60.
Lees mentioned sophomores Ireneshia Johnson and Alba Garcia Camarena along with freshmen Tara Kessner and McKenze Brown as players to watch in the early-going of the season.
Johnson averaged 9.1 points and 6.8 rebounds per game a year ago. Garcia Camarena averaged 10 minutes per contest, and Lees said both sophomores will provide much-needed leadership.
“Alba and IJ are very close. They hang out together. They push each other and they do a lot of the things coaches think should be done,” Lees said. “Kessner (6-2) is from Houston and she’s in the National Guard. You know she understands grit and toughness. Brown is my country girl from Longview. She knows all about hard work.”
Trinity Valley was picked to win the conference, earning seven of the ten first-place votes. Tyler picked up the other three first-place votes and is picked second, followed by Kilgore, Angelina, Blinn and Panola (tied for fifth), Bossier Parish, Paris, Coastal Bend and Jacksonville.
Kilgore will host the Lady Ranger Classic Nov. 1-2, facing Killeen Force at 7 p.m. on Nov. 1 and Southwest Community College at 1 p.m. on Nov. 2.
MEN
The KC men finished 19-12 a year ago, defeating Blinn (69-68) to open the regional tournament and then falling to Navarro (70-65) in the second round.
Hoberecht said 7-1 sophomore Assane Ndiaye and 6-8, 230-pound sophomore Rodrique Andela — along with 6-9 freshman Tyron McMillian from New Orleans — are among a handful of Rangers already garnering attention from Power 5 schools.
“The last 5-10 days, we’ve started to see some separation and who we can count on for playing time,” said Hoberecht, who has won more than 200 games in his career. “We have high hopes, and we’re excited about getting the season started.”
Tyler earned 10 first-place votes and checked in as the preseason favorite in the East Zone, followed by Navarro, Trinity Valley, Kilgore, Panola, Bossier Paris and Paris. Navarro had a couple of first-place votes, and KC got one.
In the South Zone, Angelina picked up five first-place votes and is the preseason favorite, followed by Blinn (3), Lamar State Port Arthur (3), Jacksonville (2), Lee, Coastal Bend and Victoria.
The Rangers open the season at the Edmond Oklahoma Tip-Off Classic Nov. 1-2. KC’s first home game is set for Nov. 5 against Louisiana Christian.