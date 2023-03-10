From Staff Reports
TYLER — The No. 2 seeded Trinity Valley Community College Lady Cardinals built a big lead early and held on late to earn an 81-65 win over the No. 6 seeded Kilgore College Lady Rangers in semifinal action on Friday at the Region XIV Conference Basketball Tournament at Wagstaff Gymnasium.
Trinity Valley led 20-7 after one quarter and 41-25 at halftime, but the Lady Rangers played the Lady Cardinals close after the break. TVCC outscored KC 18-17 in the third, but Kilgore held a slim 23-22 edge in the final 10 minutes.
Kaila Kelley scored 19 points and added 13 rebounds for Trinity Valley. Makiyah McCollister and Briana Peguero scored 14 apiece, Destinee McDowell 10, LaFaedria Green eight, Ashanti Barnes seven, Emanj Jenkins four and Abby Cater three.
The Lady Rangers were led by Jazmyn Sostand with 20 points. Alyssia Thorne scored 12, Aaliyah Davis nine, Nyla Inmon eight, Alexis Anderson six, Emmia Johnson and Ma’Kaila Lewis three apiece and Jermia Green and Alyanna Winn two apiece.
Green finished wit ha team-leading eight rebounds. Inmon led with four assists, and Davis, Thorne and Sostand all came away with two steals.
Kilgore, which ended the regular season with three straight road wins and opened the regional tournament with an 83-70 win over Tyler, closes out the season with a 14-17 record.
Trinity Valley will take an 11-game winning streak and a 30-2 record into Saturday’s tournament championship game against Blinn.
In the other semifinal game on Friday, No. 1 seed Blinn earned a 62-57 win over No. 5 Panola.
Tiffany Tullis scored 16 points and collected 13 rebounds for Blinn. Crystal Smith finished with 11 points.
Panola got 15 points from Avery Young, 11 from Sharayah Johnson, nine from Kadresha Smith, eight from Gionna Carr, four each from Savannah Velazquez, Kayla Webster and Gabby Owens and two from Lyric Scott.
Owens led the Fillies with six rebounds. Young had three assists and two steals.