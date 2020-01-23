WOMEN
■ KILGORE 79, BOSSIER PARISH 51: BOSSIER CITY, La. — The Kilgore College Lady Rangers strolled to a 79-51 conference victory on Wednesday against Bossier Parish Community College with Sarah Matthews leading the way with 21 points.
Jada Hood scored 19 points for KC with Alba Garcia Camarena scoring 10 — earning a double-double by adding 11 rebounds.
Rounding out the scoring for KC (16-4, 4-4) was Arielle Wilson (9), Annillia Dawn (8), McKenzie Brown (4), Tara Kessner (4), Kai Finister (2) and Trynadee Greenwell (2).
BPCC (3-16, 1-7) was led in scoring by Alexandria Pollard with 13 points and Autumn Goram with 10 points.
The Lady Rangers will face Jacksonville College at 2 p.m. Saturday at Masters Gymnasium.
MEN■ BOSSIER PARISH 71, KILGORE 68: BOSSIER CITY, La. — E.J. Clark tossed in 15 points, Paul King (14) and Will LaPoole (12) joined him in double figures and Bossier Parrish held on for a 71-68 win over Kilgore College on Wednesday in Region XIV Conference action.
Kilgore (16-4, 7-3) was paced by Rodrigue Andela with 18 points and 12 rebounds. Michael Thomas added 16 points, D’Rell Roberts 13 points and seven assists and Cameron Gooden 10 points.
The Rangers will host Tyler at 4 p.m. on Saturday at Masters Gymnasium.