WINONA - The Kilgore Lady Bulldogs needed a dominant game on Friday from Miah Thomas to keep their season alive.
A dominant half by Thomas was enough to do the trick here Saturday.
Thomas scored the first eight points of the game and had 12 at halftime, and Kilgore claimed the final playoff spot in District 16-4A with a 45-19 win over the Spring Hill Lady Panthers.
Kilgore, which notched a 53-28 win over Henderson on Friday behind Thomas' 35 points, 14 rebounds and five blocks, will take on Pleasant Grove in the opening round of the playoffs on Tuesday. Details on that game will be announced later.
Thomas added 13 rebounds, four assists and four steals on Saturday, and Alexis (AM) Anderson scored eight of her 11 points in the second half to help the Lady Bulldogs advance. Anderson also had five rebounds. Jada Abercrombie finished with nine points, seven rebounds and two blocks, Alexis (AT) Anderson four points and seven rebounds, Ny'Kayla Hooper four points, KeKe Roy three and Skye Cotton two.
Spring Hill was led by Ashlee Blake, who scored five points - all of Spring Hill's output in the first half. Madison Schreiber and Marissa Seyer had three apiece, Peyton Borens four, Rachel Petree two and Valerie Ferrell and J'Dee Stovall one each.
A Thomas bucket at the 4:42 mark of the first gave Kilgore an 8-0 lead, but Blake hit a short jumper the next time down the floor and then hammered home a triple with 3:26 to play as Spring Hill pulled to within three at 8-5.
That was all of the scoring for the Lady Panthers until Borens hit one of two free throws with 5:37 left in the third - a span of 10:49 - and by that time Kilgore had built a 26-6 cushion.
The Lady Bulldogs led 30-6 before Spring Hill caught one final spark and used a triple from Seyer, a runner in the lane and a free throw by Borens and then two free throws by Petree and one from the line by Schreiber to make it a 30-15 contest early in the fourth.
Abercrombie stopped the Lady Panther momentum when she banked in a 3-pointer for Kilgore, and Alexis (AM) Anderson drilled a couple of treys and scored from inside in the span of a little more than a minute to keep the Lady Bulldogs comfortably in front.