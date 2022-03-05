JACKSONVILLE - The first time Kilgore College's Da'Sean Nelson took over the game, it put Lee College in a hole.
The second time he decided to dominate, it put the dirt on the Rebels.
Nelson capped an all-tournament performance by scoring 23 points, and for the second straight season the Kilgore College Rangers cut down the nets at John Alexander Gymnasium after winning the Region XIV Conference Tournament - this time dismantling Lee, 72-55.
Kilgore, the tournament's No. 1 seed and the nation's No. 3 ranked team, will head to the NJCAA national tournament in Hutchinson, Kansas with a 30-2 record and a 10-game winning streak. Lee, the No. 2 seed in the tournament, drops to 26-5 and will await word on a possible at-large bid in the national tournament.
Lee led 10-8 at the 15:49 mark of the first half, but the Rebels went scoreless over the next 10:07 and the Rangers took advantage by reeling off 17 straight points. Nelson played a huge part in the outburst, throwing down a spinning dunk and then knocking down a 3-pointer in the span of 43 seconds. After Tobias Roland hit back-to-back buckets for KC and Da'Veon Thomas sank a pair of free throws, Nelson capped the run with a short jumper.
Lee finally stopped the bleeding with a layup from Braydon Redd with 5:42 left in the half to cut KC's lead to 25-12, but Nelson converted an old-fashioned 3-point play with a bucket, foul and free throw and later hit two freebies with 4:08 remaining for a 30-14 Ranger cushion..
KC pushed the lead to 18 when Thomas and Dantwan Grimes hit a pair of free throws apiece, and KC enjoyed a 35-21 lead at intermission.
Lee chipped away at the deficit for much of the second half, getting it down to eight (52-44) with 8:29 remaining, but Nelson wasn't finished.
He hit one of two free throws with 5:48 left, and then went strong to the hoop for a layup that gave KC a 57-45 lead. On Lee's next trip down the floor, he swiped the ball from a Rebel and hit Grimes on the outlet pass for a layup and a 59-45 Ranger advantage that put things away.
The Rangers pushed the lead to 15 on a 3-point play by Thomas and two free throws from Paul Otieno, and then Nelson and Grimes sank freebies for a 68-51 lead.
Fittingly, Nelson ended the scoring with a 360-degree, rim-rattling dunk with four seconds left to make the final 72-55.
Nelson finished with three rebounds and three steals to go along with his 23 points. Thomas had 18 points and three steals. Grimes, the tournament's Most Valuable Player, had eight points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals. Otieno, an all-tournament pick, scored nine points and had eight rebounds and three blocks. Mason Taylor scored six points, and Duane Posey and Tobias Roland finished with four apiece.
Tidjiane Dioumassi had 15 points and nine rebounds in the loss for Lee. Kyron Gibson finished with 13 points.