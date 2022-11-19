KILGORE - In danger of losing to the same team twice in 11 days, the No. 9 ranked Kilgore College Rangers used a couple of hustle plays to turn things around and earn a 58-53 win over No. 21 McLennan Community College on Saturday to close out the KC Classic at Masters Gymnasium.
Kilgore, which dropped a 67-51 decision to McLennan back on Nov. 8 in Waco, improves to 6-1 on the season. McLennan drops to 6-3 with the loss.
KC built a 12-point lead in the first half, but saw that advantage evaporate when the Highlanders went on a 17-7 run to close out the first 20 minutes of action.
McLennan took its first lead with 14:32 remaining in the contest on a couple of free throws from Jaylen Thompson, and the Highlanders built a 5-point lead (44-39) with 9:55 left when Jared Clawson split a pair of freebies.
That's when KC's hustle took over to swing momentum back in the Rangers' favor.
Terrance Dixon came out of pile of humanity with a loose ball and hit a layup in traffic, drawing a foul and sinking his bonus free throw to pull KC to within a bucket at 44-42. C.J. Luster hammered home a 3-pointer the next time down the floor to move KC back in front, but the Highlanders answered with a quick 6-0 run to jump back on top.
Isaac Hoberecht's 3-pointer got Kilgore back to within two points, and then Da'Veon Thomas took over.
Thomas hit a free throw and drove the lane for a layup at the 2:33 mark to give Kilgore a 51-50 lead, and after the Highlanders tied it with a free throw from Mason Lockhart, Thomas went high off the glass with a layup at the 1:54 mark to give Kilgore the lead for good.
The next time down the floor, KC put things away when Dixon again muscled the ball away for an offensive rebound, kicked it out to Thomas and Thomas dropped in a seal-the-deal triple for a 56-51 Kilgore lead.
Two more free throws by Thomas with seven seconds left made it 58-51 and made a late bucket from the Highlanders a non-factor.
Kilgore didn't trail in the first half, building a 12-point lead (22-10) on a dunk from Dixon, a layup from Tyree Davis and a short jumper from Joe Manning.
McLennan closed the gap quickly, and scored twice in the final six seconds on a layup from Hall and steal and hoop from Thompson to make it a 29-27 contest at the break.
Thomas finished with a game-high 24 points. with 15 coming in the second half. Joe Manning had seven, Dixon and Luster nine apiece, Davis seven rebounds and Kingsley Ijeoma nine rebounds.
Hall had 16, Thompson 13 and Nick Shogbanyo 11 in the loss for McLennan.
The Rangers will return to action at home on Tuesday with a 6 p.m. contest against Hill College.