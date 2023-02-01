KILGORE - Each time the Kilgore College Lady Rangers made a run to get back in the game here Wednesday, Panola had the answer.
The answer was usually Avery Young.
Young scored 13 points in the first half and finished with 26 for the game, leading the Panola Fillies to a 78-68 win over the Lady Rangers in Region XIV Conference action at Masters Gymnasium.
Kilgore, which had a modest two-game winning streak snapped with the loss, drops to 9-12 overall and 3-5 in conference play. Panola, coming off a 25-point loss on Saturday against Tyler, improves to 14-7 and 5-3.
Kilgore was paced by Alyssia Thorne with 13 points and four steals. Jermia Green and Kamryn Gibson had 11 points apiece, Jakiyah Bell nine, Nyla Inmon eight points and 10 rebounds, Jazmyn Sostand six points, Alexis Anderson four and Aaliyah Davis, Emmia Johnson and Aylanna Winn two each.
Gionna Carr joined Young in double figures with 13 points. Sharayah Johnson had eight, Savannah Velazquez, Emily Mandamin and Kadresha Smith six apiece, Lyric Scott three and Kayla Webster and Gabby Owens two each.
A disasters third quarter proved to be the downfall for KC.
The Lady Rangers enjoyed a 9-point lead early (14-5) after Sostand knocked down a 3-pointer and Thorne battled inside for a rebound and layup at the 4:55 mark of the first, but Panola chipped away at the deficit and trailed 18-14 after one. Young did most of the damage with a 3-pointer and a couple of free throws for Panola.
The Fillies built a 33-27 lead on a driving layup by Young with 3:27 left in the half, and moved in front by eight on a triple from Mandamin, but the Lady Rangers closed the half with a 9-2 run. Gibson closed things out with a long 3-pointer with four seconds left, and the Lady Rangers trailed 38-37 at the break.
Things turned ugly quickly for KC when the teams returned to the court as Panola scored the first six points of the half and went on a 15-1 run to build a 53-38 lead.
The Lady Rangers turned to their defense to get back in the game, using four straight steals and four points from Green and buckets from Inmon and Gibson to narrow the gap to seven.
Young answered again for Panola, hitting two free throws and back-to-back triples to put Panola back on top by 15 (61-46) with 1:44 left in the third.
The Lady Ranges made one final run, cutting the deficit to five (72-67) on a layup and two free throws from Green with 1:51 remaining, but Panola put it away by outscoring the home team 6-1 the rest of the way.
The Lady Rangers will return to action on Saturday with a road game at Angelina College.