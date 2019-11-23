MEN
LUFKIN - Travis Henson and Christyn Eugene combined for 33 points, and Angelina College overcame a six-point halftime deficit to force overtime and pull out a 78-75 win over Kilgore College on Saturday in the Region XIV Conference opener for both teams at Shands Gymnasium.
Henson scored 18 points and Eugene 15 for the Roadrunners, who outscored the Rangers 8-5 in the extra period.
Rodrigue Andela had a double-double with 17 points, 15 rebounds and four blocks in the loss for Kilgore (6-2, 0-1), which saw its six-game winning streak snapped.
Cameron Gooden led the Rangers with 22 points. Tyron McMillian added 16 and Michael Thomas 10.
Kilgore returns home to host Grayson in non-conference action at 6 p.m. on Friday, and will host CYM Prep at 4 p.m. on Saturday.
KC will resume conference action at 4 p.m. on Dec. 4 against Coastal Bend.