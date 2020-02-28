TYLER — After enduring a two-hour delay waiting on game officials, the Quinlan Ford Panthers held on for a 49-44 Class 4A area win over the Kilgore Bulldogs on Friday at Wagstaff Gymnasium.
The Panthers got 18 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks from 6-5 senior post Kobe Jennings and move to the third round.
Quinlan Ford improves to 25-12 and will face Chapel Hill at a time and site yet to be determined.
Credit Kilgore for never offering the white towel of surrender. The Bulldogs (15-19) trailed much of the night, but put together a furious fourth quarter rally.
Sophomore C.J. Ingram led the rally with a couple fourth quarter threes. Kilgore dropped money balls on three successive trips down the floor.
With 1:18 to play, sophomore Thomas Hattaway dialed deep from the baseline. Ingram did same with 47.2 ticks left.
When Jeremiah Hoskins made his long-distance call at 0:19, Kilgore had pulled within 46-44.
Senior Brandon Cook hit the back end of a two-shot foul for the Panthers to give them a 47-44 advantage with 12.1 showing.
Ingram, who led the Bulldogs with 17 points, got a good look at a three but missed the mark.
Jennings iced it for Quinlan Ford with two free throws to provide the final margin of victory.