HALLSVILLE — The Kilgore Bulldogs battled back from a double-digit halftime deficit to earn a hard-fought 42-39 win over the Liberty-Eylau Leopards in a Class 4A, Region llbi-district playoff matchup on Tuesday night at Hallsville’s Bobcat Gymnasium.
Liberty-Eylau looked to be cruising to the second round after a barrage of three’s in the second quarter had them up 28-18 at intermission. But Kilgore displayed stifling defense in the second half, only giving up 11 points after the break.
Jeremiah Hoskins dropped 16 points and three assists for the Bulldogs. With the game tied at 39 and under a minute to play, the senior sealed the win by going 3-for-4 from the foul line. Rowdy Rieke added seven points, while sophomore’s C.J. Ingram and Jake Thompson contributed six apiece. Ingram also added six rebounds.
Beandre Wafer led the way for the Leopards with 12 points. Javon Hunter only scored two points, but was a beast on the glass, grabbing 11 rebounds, six coming on the offensive end.
Wafer and Hoskins engaged in a back and forth battle in the early going. Wafer scored the first seven points for the Leopards. Hoskins countered with four points and an assist and things were knotted up at 11 after one quarter.
Three quick three-pointers, by three different Leopards, in the second frame put Liberty-Eylau up 20-12. Kilgore tried to answer, but Kentraile Atkins’ second three of the quarter had the Leopards rolling heading into the half.
The Bulldogs imposed their will and played extremely physical in the second half, scoring in the paint, drawing fouls and forcing turnovers. They were able to cut the deficit in half,entering the final quarter down five, 35-30.
Trailing 36-32 with 6:55 remaining, the Bulldogs went on 7-0 run, grabbing their first lead since 11-9 late in the first quarter.
A layup by Atkins and a free throw by R’Aikem Harris tied the game at 39 with just over a minute remaining before Hoskins free throws put the Bulldogs back on top, this time for good.
Harris had a chance to tie the game for the Leopards, but his half-court heave bounced off the rim as the buzzer sounded.
Kilgore will face Quinlan Ford in the area round after the Panthers defeated the Canton Eagles 43-38 on Tuesday night. The date and location are to be determined.
Liberty-Eylau’s season comes to an end at 19-11.