WINONA — It’s never easy beating the same team three times in one season.
Just ask the Henderson Lady Lions.
It was way too much Miah Thomas as the Kilgore Lady Bulldogs avenged two regular season setbacks with a decisive 53-28 thrashing of the Lady Lions in a Friday night District 16-4A play-in game at Winona.
Thomas ripped the cords for 35 points, 14 rebounds and a handful of blocked shots. Kilgore advances to face Spring Hill at 6 p.m. tonight in a winner-take-all fourth place contest back at Winona’s Wildcat Gymnasium.
The Lady Bulldogs will see if they are indeed able to beat the same opponent three times in one calendar. Kilgore has dealt the Lady Panthers a couple of losses already and hopes for clean the sweep.
If Thomas’ eruption is any indication, Spring Hill has its hands full. The junior forward was key as Kilgore raced out to a 17-0 lead in the first quarter.
Jada Abercrombie, who also netted deuces with 13 points and seven boards, got the Lady Bulldogs off to a quick 4-0 lead with a putback and elbow jumper at 5:46.
It was from that point Thomas took over and scored 10 of the last 12 points in the quarter. Both she and Abercrombie turned in old-fashioned 3-point play in the onslaught.
Thomas was responsible for all six Kilgore points in the second and that included one from beyond the arc.
Henderson misfired on its first nine field goal attempts and went to the break in a 23-5 hole.
The Lady Bulldogs didn’t take their foot off the gas as they connected on 7 of 14 shots from the floor and held a decisive 42-12 lead going to the final period.
Lady Lion sophomore Taylor Helton was high point for her crew with 10.
■ BULLARD 42, GILMER 30: WINONA — A cold start was capped by a frigid conclusion as the Gilmer Lady Buckeyes dropped a 42-30 verdict to the Bullard Lady Panthers to determine top seed in 16-4A.
Both squads toted hefty 11-1 league records into the contest.
The Lady Buckeyes, unsuccessful on their first eight efforts from the floor, were still able to take a 7-6 lead after the first quarter. This was aided by consecutive putback from Haylee Jordan and Ayana Choice to close the frame.
Madyson Tate canned back-to-back jumpers as Gilmer assumed a 11-6 lead at 7:10 of the first half. The Lady Buckeyes went cold and missed on seven of their final eight of the half.
Bullard, meanwhile, warmed up and made good on five of 10 attempts from the field in the second eight minutes. Treys from Bailey Smith and Haley Minton were sandwiched by a Haley Day elbow swish as the Lady Panthers took a 20-14 lead to the break.
The Lady Panthers increased their margin to 28-21 after three and eventually pulled clear in the fourth as the Lady Buckeyes 10 of 11 shots in the frame.
Bullard’s Day led all scorers with 17 points.
Gilmer got 13 from Jordan and 10 from Choice in a losing effort.