KILGORE - With his team building a big lead early, Kilgore College head basketball coach Brian Hoberecht was able to experiment with several different lineups on the floor here Saturday.
They all worked.
One night after scoring a season-low 60 points in a win over Angelina College, the No. 3 ranked Rangers reached a season high with a 109-65 win over the Cedar Valley Suns in non-conference play at Masters Gymnasium.
The win move Kilgore to 7-0 on the season, while Cedar Valley drops to 5-4 with the loss.
Six Rangers scored in double figures, led by Dantwan Grimes and Duane Posey with 15 apiece. Paul Otieno added 14 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks, Tobias Roland and Malik Grant 11 points apiece, Mason Taylor and Daveon Thomas 10 apiece, Isaac Hoberecht seven, Obi Ezekewesli four and Keshawn Williams three.
Nelson added five assists, Hoberecht eight rebounds, Posey had seven rebounds and Ezekewesli pulled down six boards.
Jordan Berry had 14 points, and Jalen Lee and Reggie Adams finished with 13 apiece in the loss for Cedar Valley.
This one was never in doubt after the Rangers opened the game with a triple by Hoberecht and then went on a 13-0 run after Cedar Valley hits its first bucket. KC built a 26-point lead at the 7:06 mark of the first half following a strong move to the hoop for a layup by Ezekewesli for a 40-14 lead.
The Ranges led 59-30 at the half, and from there it was just a matter of seeing if KC could top its season-high of 98 points scored in the season-opener back on Nov. 2 in a 98-53 win over the Texas Gladiators.
Grant took care of that when he hammered home a 3-pointer at the 5:04 mark to make it a 100-58 contest, and Williams closed out the scoring wit ha triple at the buzzer to make the final 109-65.
The Rangers will have a busy week next week, visiting Hill College on Tuesday, hosting Grayson on Friday and then hosting CYM Prep on Saturday.