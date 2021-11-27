MEN
KILGORE 108, CYM PREP 90: KILGORE - Daveon Thomas scored 32 points, three other Rangers joined him in double figures and the No. 3 ranked Kilgore College Rangers pulled away in the second half for 108-90 win over CYM Prep on Saturday at Masters Gymnasium.
Kilgore improves to 10-0 with the win.
Thomas added three assists for KC, which led 54-51 at the half but outscored the Leopards 54-39 after the break.
Da'Sean Nelson tossed in 23 points to go along with six steals for the Rangers. Dantwan Grimes finished with 19 points, Paul Otieno 15 points and eight rebounds, Tobias Roland four points and eight rebounds, Isaac Hoberecht four points, Mason Taylor and Duane Posey three points apiece and Obi Ezekewesli one points.
The Rangers will visit Coastal Bend on Wednesday, and return home to host Victoria College at 4 p.m. next Saturday.
WOMEN
COLLIN 66, KILGORE 56: PLANO - At the Collin Classic, host team Collin College handed the No. 22 ranked Kilgore College Lady Rangers their first loss of the season with a 66-56 decision.
The Lady Rangers (6-1) will visit Hill College on Wednesday and return home next week to host the Dallas Angels in a noon contest.