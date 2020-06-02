Jefferson’s Chrishon Hicks is taking his game to the next level as he plans to play basketball at Eastern Oklahoma State in Wilburton, Oklahoma.
“I’m extremely proud of him,” Jefferson head basketball coach Treston Dowell said. “I know where he came from, from an athletic standpoint. It’s really good to see. Starting out as a freshman, he could barely dribble and shoot. He traveled every time he caught the ball. Now he’s a pretty good player at the college level. Division I junior college level is big time, so he came a long way. He’s got the potential to do really well.”
“Just go in, work hard, play hard, go from there and see what happens,” Hicks said when asked what his expectations are for his freshman year of college, adding he hopes to win over a starting position. “I’m probably going to have to work for that during practice.”
This past season, Hicks and his Bulldogs went four rounds deep into the playoffs and finished the season with an overall record of 31-7 and went 14-1 in district play. He finished his senior season with 553 points, 303 rebounds, 131 blocks, 80 steals and 21 assists.
“Being really long and athletic and being able to run and jump, I think those are his best assets right now,” Dowell said of hicks. “When he gets there, he can put weight on and develop some more skill levels and by the time he’s done, he could be a Division I prospect. He’s got to want it though. I think it’s a pretty good fit from what I’ve looked at and from talking to the coach. They think highly of him. I think he could be fit with the way they play.”
Hicks will join a Mountaineers program that went 11-19 overall and 6-11 against NJCAA Region II opponents in the 2019-2020 season.