Victoria Perry helped lead the Gladewater basketball program to new heights in 2020, and now she’ll have a chance to keep a college program at the top.
Perry, an all-district performer as a senior, recently signed a national letter-of-intent with Arlington Baptist University — a program that has won six straight Association of Christian College Athletics (ACCA) national titles and five straight National Christian College Athletic Association championships.
The Lady Bear standout averaged 11.3 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 2.6 steals as a senior during the 2019-2020 season. Gladewater finished with a 12-16 record under first-year head coach Jermaine Lewis, but reached the playoffs for the first time in 15 seasons.
Gladewater dropped a 77-60 decision to Daingerfield in the Class 3A Region II bi-district playoffs.
Perry earned first team all-district honors in District 16-3A, and was invited to play in a pair of all-star games — The Hoops For Autism All-Star Game in Longview (Spring Hill) and the Scouting Report East Texas Top 24 All-Star Game at Rains High School in Emory. Both of those events were called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Arlington Baptist University completes in the NCCAA Southwest Region Division II.
The Lady Patriots were 23-5 this past season, winning the ACCA national title. At the NCCAA national tournament in Joplin, Missouri, Arlington Baptist opened with a 98-64 win over Campbellsvilel University on March 11, but the remainder of the tournament was called off due to COVID-19 concerns.