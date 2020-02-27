Three playoff games. Two different leading scorers. Four total players in double figures in the scorebook.
That balance — that team concept — is a big reason the Hawkins Lady Hawks are still playing and are in the midst of one of the best seasons in school history.
Hawkins, ranked No. 23 in the final regular season poll by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches, is in the regional tournament for the first time since 2003. The Lady Hawks (31-1) will battle No. 12 Muenster (32-4) at 4 p.m. today at the Class 2A Region II Tournament semifinals at McKinney Boyd High School.
Top-ranked and unbeaten Martin’s Mill (36-0) will take on No. 14 Era (24-11) in the other semifinal, and the winners will meet a noon on Saturday for the regional championship and the right to represent Region II at the UIL State Basketball Tournament next week in San Antonio.
“They play well together,” said Hawkins head coach Quiana Conde, who is in her 19th season at the school. “They have great team chemistry. They are very supporwtive of each other. They pick each other up when they’re down. They know it takes all of them to perform well, and they have confidence in each other and believe they can accomplish anything together.”
That team-first mentality has led to a 15-game winning streak to start the season. After suffering a 56-47 loss to district opponent back on Dec. 20, the Lady Hawks bounced back to close out the regular season with 13 straight wins — including a 78-77 revenge game against Harleton.
The Lady Hawks cruised to a 73-38 win over Rivercrest in the playoff opener, followed by a 44-42 win over Bland in the area round and a 55-48 win over Clarksville in the regional quarterfinals to punch their ticket to the regional tournament.
“They just never quit,” Conde said. “There were several games this season they’ve been down by 10 plus points, but they just continued to grind and compete to pull out the victory. I believe games like that have helped build their confidence.”
Lynli Dacus, a sophomore, led the Lady Hawks with a 23-point, 11-rebound double-double to go along with seven assists and four steals against Rivercrest in the playoff opener.
Sophomore Tenley Conde added 15 points, four rebounds and two assists. Junior Logan Jaco had 11 points, six rebound,s three steals and two blocks, and freshman Jordyn Warren finished with 10 points, five rebounds and four steals.
Against Bland, Dacus had 20 points and six rebounds, Jaco 11 points and seven rebounds and sophomore Makena Warren six points. Jaco had 17 points, Dacus 12 and Jordyn Warren 11 points, 12 rebounds and three steals against Clarksville.
The roster includes seniors Maraina Clark and Aaliyah Davis, juniors Carolyn Searer and Jaco, sophomores Victoria Miller, Dacus, Warren and Conley and freshmen Jordyn Warren, Lancy Wilson and Carmen Turner.
Muenster has won 11 in a row heading into the regional tournament, including playoff victories over Lindsay (71-13), Goldthwaite (45-28) and Collinsville (54-44).