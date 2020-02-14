ATHENS — Longview scrapped and clawed at times in an up-and-down season to force a game that wasn't on the regular-season schedule.
But it was that lack of rhythm that ended the chance to extend the Lady Lobo season another game.
Rockwall-Heath built a big lead early in the second half and held off a Longview rally in a 53-44 win over the Lady Hawks in a play-in game for the final spot of out District 11-6A on Friday night at Athens High School.
With the win, Heath (23-12) returns to the postseason after a year absence and gets a date with No. 13 Harker Heights (30-5) in the bi-district round. Longview, who misses the postseason for the third time in the past four seasons, concludes its season at 14-18.
Both teams finished the 11-6A race at 5-7 and split the regular-season meetings to set up Friday's seeding game, the second in the past three seasons between the two teams.
Heath used its size and defense to build a double-digit lead in the second quarter and expand it to 19 points on an opening run to start the third quarter.
Longview, who shot 4-of-17 overall with 12 turnovers in the half and didn't force a turnover of its own until late in the second quarter, woke up with a few runs of its own in the third.
A big quarter from Meshia Shead and Jordan McLain chipped the Lady Hawk lead down to single digits three times the rest of the way but a few clutch shots and smothering defense put an end to the Longview comeback attempt.
Shead led Longview 13 points, six rebounds and three steals while McLain followed with 12 points, nine rebounds, four steals and three assists.
Miah Colbert and Maddison Pippins, both underclassmen for the Lady Lobos, followed with 10 and nine points, respectively. Colvert added seven rebounds.
Shead and Pippins, along with Deja Bonner, Jaiyah Carter and Kei'Azia Brice, all graduate for the Lady Lobos, who wrap up the first season under head coach Clay Busby.
For Heath in the win, junior Logyn McNeil filled the stat sheet with 11 points, 12 rebounds, eight assists, four blocks and three steals. Grace Anderson had a game-high 15 points and a handful of Heath's six 3-pointers. Shelomi Sanders and Jada Armstrong chipped in seven points apiece off the bench for the Lady Hawks, who shot 17-of-35 overall.
Heath had a 7-0 run in the second quarter to build a double-digit lead and took that to halftime, 28-17.
A dominant 8-0 out of the break made it a 19-point game before the Lady Lobos got a three from Pippins and a three-point play from Colbert.
Down 16, Shead had six-straight points, Pippins a jumper and Cree McLemore a triple -- all around a pair of steals from McLain -- to make it a nine-point game heading into the fourth.
A quick 5-0 run from Heath then again gave the Lady Hawks come cushion, more than enough to hold on the rest of the way and head into the postseason.