There’s a pulse.
With the battle for the final playoff spot coming down to the wire, the Lady Lobos have picked up back-to-back crucial wins to keep their postseason hopes alive.
Miah Colbert led an all-hands-on-deck night for Longview in a 53-41 win over North Mesquite in District 11-6A action on Tuesday at Lobo Coliseum with two games left in the regular season.
The win, coming off a 38-36 overtime win over Rockwall-Heath this past Friday, elevates Longview to a half-game lead over the Lady Hawks for the fourth spot in District 11-6A.
The Lady Lobos dropped the first meeting to the Lady Stallions, 44-30, in January. North Mesquite drops to 7-18 overall and 2-8 in district with the loss.
Colbert led the way with a 12-point, 10-rebound double-double for the Lady Lobos, who platooned in-and-out throughout the game with all nine players hitting the stat sheet and eight recording points.
Meshia Shead followed with eight points and five rebounds and Jordan McLain followed with seven. Deja Bonner, Cree McLemore and Jaiyah Carter all chipped in six points with McLemore and Carter contributing in a 16-point night of the Lady Lobo bench.
Maddison Pippins had four assists to go with three of Longview’s 14 steals in a turnover-heavy night both ways. The teams combined for 61 turnovers overall.
Kayla Pope led North Mesquite with 12 points.
Longview held the advantage on rebounds, 28-18, and went 15-of-22 from the free-throw line. North Mesquite finished 6-of-11 at the stripe.
Longview, who led from the 4-2 mark, built a six-point lead on a bucket from McLemore in the first quarter. North Mesquite finished the frame on an 8-2 run for a 12-all tie after the first.
Up 15-13, Longview went on a 7-0 run with a bucket from McLemore off an assist from Pippins, a three from Carter off an offensive rebound and a down-low feed from Bonner to Kei’Azia Brice.
Bonner and Carter gave Longview a 15-point lead with threes and Colbert had a putback at the buzzer for a 34-22 lead at halftime. Longview out-scored North 22-10 in the quarter.
Shead and Pippins combined for a 6-0 run to start the third to and McLemore put the Lady Lobos ahead comfortably, 42-24, late in the third.
Mesquite Horn, Tyler Lee and Rockwall have all locked in playoff berths with Longview at 4-6, Heath at 4-6 and North Mesquite at 2-8 behind them.
Longview and Heath split their meetings this season.
The Lady Lobos visit Lee on Friday and close out the regular season on Tuesday against Mesquite. Longview fell to Lee, 37-28, and beat Mesquite, 51-48, in previous meetings.
Heath is idle Friday and closes with North Mesquite at home on Tuesday.