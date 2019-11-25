Early in the season, especially under a new coach, is the time to figure a lot of things out.
The Lady Lobos are starting to do so, first-year Longview coach Clay Busby said.
Behind a fast-paced offense and a strong afternoon on defense, the Lady Lobos grabbed their third-straight win after an 0-2 start to the season with a 71-35 win over Marshall on Monday at Lobo Coliseum.
"I love our effort, we're playing hard and if you're doing that, you can get a lot of things fixed," Busby said. "One thing we're trying to figure out is our substitution rotation and I think we are.
"They're starting to figure out the pace that we want to play. We've got some players back and they're starting to figure some things out."
Another unique thing for the Lady Lobos (3-2) is an early-season measuring stick. Longview is back on the court today against Pleasant Grove at 1:30 p.m. in Texarkana. The Lady Hawks took the first meeting, 61-36, on Nov. 12.
"We've got a tough game," Busby said. "It'll be nice to see if we've picked up any ground since the first time we played."
On Monday, Meshia Shead dropped a game-high 23 points followed by 19 from Cree McLemore for Longview, who led 21-12 after the first quarter.
The pair also combined for 13 rebounds and six of Longview's 24 steals in the game. Marshall (2-3) finished with 38 turnovers.
Miah Colbert followed with nine rebounds, seven points and two steals, Madison Pippins had eight points with four assists and four steals and Jordan McClain filled the stat sheet with five points, five rebounds, five assists and six steals.
Kei'Azia Brice added six points and five rebounds off the bench for Longview.
For Marshall, who is also under a first-year head coach, Eric Woods, senior Maycee Griffin led the way with 16 points, including four 3-pointers. Jordan Terry followed with eight points and team-high five rebounds and Katelynn Jones chipped in seven with four rebounds, four assists and two steals.
Longview led in rebounds, 46-36, after the Lady Mavericks, who had five players with at least five, led in the first half on boards, 21-18.
Griffin opened the game with a three off an assist from Jones for Marshall before Shead got her night going with a bucket off a steal and assist from McClain. The two teams exchanged buckets before Longview first pulled away on a 5-0 run.
Back-to-back threes from McLemore sparked a 10-2 finish to the first quarter for the Lady Lobos.
Longview pushed its lead to 15 in the second quarter before Marshall, with a another three from Griffin, chipped it down to 10, 33-23, with 2:57 left.
Jakayla Morrow had a bucket off a steal and assist from McClain, who added another a layup of her own off another steal in a 9-0 Lady Lobo run to close the first half with a 42-23 lead.
McLemore had a putback and a coast-to-coast bucket and McClain followed with a three in a 7-0 run to start the third quarter for Longview.
Marshall visits Huntington on Dec. 3.