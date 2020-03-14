Longview’s Meshia Shead and Jordan McLain picked up second-team honors with the release of the 11-6A All-District basketball team.
Tyler Lee’s Alyssia Thorne was named the overall MVP and teammate Aliyah Morgan, a TCU signee, was named the Defensive Player of the Year.
Mesquite Horn’s Jasmine Shavers took Offensive Player of the Year honors and Caitlynn Jordan of Rockwall was named the top newcomer.
The Tyler Lee staff shared Coach of the Year honors.
The team was selected by the district’s coaches.
FIRST TEAM
Mesquite: Lakeycia Bables, Janae Samuels; North Mesquite: Kayla Pope; Rockwall-Heath: Logyn McNeill, Mya Bills; Rockwall: Mikki Witcher, Celia Straight; Mesquite Horn: Tra’Liyah Washington, Viencia Jackson; Tyler Lee: Aliyah Campbell, Hannah Haynes
SECOND TEAM
Longview: Meshia Shead, Jordan McLain; Mesquite: Kaiya Freelon; North Mesquite: Madison Spain; Rockwall-Heath: Shelomi Sanders, Grace Anderson; Rockwall: Nia Santiago; Mesquite Horn: Danielle Johnson, Tynia Dotsy; Tyler Lee: Taliyah Mumphrey, Vanessa Hayward
HONORABLE MENTION
Longview: Madison Pippins, Miah Colbert ; Rockwall: Rachel Ivanosky; Mesquite: Cha’Quayla Green, Kayriona Brown; Mesquite Horn: Katelyn Cobb, Don’Yae White, Asiya Sabr, Camden Harston; Rockwall-Heath: Aniah Myles, Tiffany Liddle; North Mesquite: Abigal McDaniel, Melanie Lomeli, Nelise Moore, Destinee Holiday
ACADEMIC ALL-DISTRICTLongview: Cree McLemore, Madison Pippins, Brayleigh Mitchell, Meshia Shead, Deja Bonner, Miah Colbert, Jaiyah Carter, Kei’Azie Brice