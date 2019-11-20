GIRLS
■ LONGVIEW 38, NACOGDOCHES 25: NACOGDOCHES: Miah Colbert scored eight points, Madison Pippins chipped in with six and the Longview Lady Lobos moved to 2-2 on the young season with a 38-25 win over Nacogdoches.
The Lady Lobos led 8-6 after one quarter, but outscored the Lady Dragons 23-12 in the middle two frames.
Teunia Randle had eight points and DK Williams seven in the loss for Nacogdoches.
Longview’s JV earned a 31-22 win.
The Lady Lobos will return to action at 1:30 p.m. on Monday against Marshall at Lobo Coliseum.
■ P. PEWITT 70, O. CITY 15: OMAHA — Mya Heath and Calli Osmon combined for 24 points, and Paul Pewitt turned things into a blowout with a huge second half en route to a 70-15 win over Ore City.
Heath had 13 points, eight assists and six steals, and Osmon finished with 11 pints, eight rebounds and five steals for Paul Pewitt.
The Lady Brahmas (2-0) led 26-10 at halftime, but outscored Ore City 18-0 in the third and 26-5 in the fourth.
The Paul Pewitt JV won 16-6.