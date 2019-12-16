All throughout the day, the Longview Lady Lobos talked about 32 minutes heading into the district opener.
When the Lady Lobos took a three-point lead into the fourth quarter, the message from head coach Clay Busby was simple: Eight minutes.
The happened again with .5 seconds on the clock and that was it.
Meshia Shead dropped a pair of free throws inside the final seconds to lift Longview to back-and-forth win over Rockwall, 33-32, in the District 11-6A opener for both teams on Monday night.
The win is the first for the Lady Lobos over a Rockwall team since 1998, snapping a 15-game skid to the Lady Jackets, according to Bill Simpson of lobohistory.com.
“A lot of heart tonight,” Busby said. “We knew we were going to have a short rotation and we just kept saying all day, 32 minutes, we can do it for 32 minutes.
“We kept pointing out how much time was left. There were some swings. Rockwall is a good team. I thought we would have some swings too and we did.”
Rockwall (8-6. 0-1)) took a one-point lead with 2:56 left, the fifth lead change of the game, and, after a Lady Lobo (8-7, 1-0) miss held the ball motionless for 1:13 just past mid-court. After a timeout and going to the press, Rockwall was hit with a travel with nine seconds left.
Jordan McLain then found Shead driving the lane and drew the foul. She connected on the first free throw with .5 seconds left, and, after a Rockwall timeout, connected on the second for the win.
McLain and Shead combined for 24 points — 12 apiece — to lead the Lady Lobos. McLain added five rebounds, three assists and four steals. Miah Colbert and Kei’Azia Bryant each had seven rebounds and finished with five and four points, respectively.
Shead hit early foul trouble, picking up her third with 5:44 left in the second.
“Meshia struggled at times tonight but she steps up and drains those two, which is not surprising at all,” Busby said. “She’s a great player and one that you want in that situation.”
Overall, Rockwall had a slim margin on the boards, 25-23, but committed 16 turnovers to 11 for the Lady Lobos, who used an 11-point third quarter to lead 28-25 heading to the fourth.
For the Lady Jackets, Celia Straight led with 10 points, including three of Rockwall’s five 3-pointers. Caitlynn Jordan had six points and six rebounds.
McLain opened with a three-pointer and Shead connected on two from the line after chasing her own rebound for a 5-0 Lady Lobo lead. Rockwall, on back-to-back threes from Straight, grabbed a 6-5 lead, an advantage they carried until late in the third quarter.
Rockwall used offensive rebounds and a dismal start from Longview to build a game-high, nine-point lead, 19-10, with 3:33 left in the second. Colbert had a putback, McLain went coast-to-coast and Bryant connected on two free throws to trim Rockwall’s lead to 21-17 at halftime.
McLain found Colbert down low to tie things up at 25-all inside the final two minutes of the third quarter. Then the senior had a steal and an offensive rebound before draining a three off an assist from Shead to put Longview up, 28-25, heading into the fourth.
“Jordan is a warrior,” Busby said. “She was out of position tonight. We asked her to play point, which she hasn’t played all year, and she stepped up a did a good job. She hit clutch shots, she’s the point on the press and controls what we do on defense.”
Straight’s third trey was the third lead change of the game with 6:15 left to play. Shead tied it up again with a bucket and gave Longview the lead a free throw before a nice play from Nia Santiago to Jordan down low put Rockwall back on top.
Then it was patience from the Lady Lobos, who stood was Rockwall held the ball for well over a minute before a travelling call set up Shead’s ice-in-her-veins finish.
“It was a total team effort all the way through from practice to the energy on the bench,” Busby said. “We’ve got a lot to clean up but regardless of what has happened to this point, we wanted to be 1-0.”
Longview is idle until Dec. 27 and competes in the Hallsville tournament next. Rockwall hosts Mesquite Horn, who opened 11-6A action with a 45-41 win over Mesquite, on Friday.