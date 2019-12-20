A five-day break for Christmas may be just what the doctor ordered for the Spring Hill Lady Panthers.
After turning the ball over 30 times and connecting on just four of 31 shots from the floor, the Lady Panthers were thoroughly dominated 37-19 by the ever-athletic Chapel Hill Lady Bulldogs here Friday night.
Chapel Hill was able to apply full-court pressure from the opening tip and Spring Hill wilted under the heat. The Lady Panthers were in a 10-0 hole after the first eight minutes.
“Playing hard and being scrappy ... that’s all there. Good thing is we get to sit back and reflect on this game,” said first-year Lady Panther coach Dee Lewis. “I knew Chapel Hill was going to be very athletic. I knew they’d put pressure on us, but, at the end of the day, I didn’t think we’d have 30 turnovers.”
After failing to connect on seven shots from the floor in the opening quarter, Spring Hill got a free throw from J’Dee Stovall and a nice layin from Rachel Petree to cut its deficit to 10-7 a minute and a half into the second.
Stovall was a bright spot for the Lady Panthers as she finished eight points, all from the charity stripe, and nine rebounds.
Chapel Hill held a decided 15-7 edge on offensive rebounds and continually put up second and third shots. Spring Hill, on the other hand, was simply struggling to get the ball across midcourt.
The Lady Panthers did manage to play even in the second quarter and went to the break down 20-10. A nice little mid-range jumper from Zailey McGee early in the third trimmed Spring Hill’s deficit under double digits.
Chapel Hill (13-9, 1-1) proceeded to go on a 9-3 run to end the third to take a 29-15 lead to the fourth. Ty’Liyah Moore parlayed a steal at halfcourt into a layup as the Lady Bulldogs moved out to a 33-15 advantage with 4:48 left to play. Moore led a balanced Chapel Hill scoring attack with seven points and six steals.
Bailey, who also pulled nine board, followed Stovall in scoring for the Lady Panthers with five points, while Ashlee Blake, Madison Schreiber and Petree all finished with two points apiece.
“Our girls just need to have faith in themselves. They’ve been through coach after coach and told they couldn’t win,” Lewis said. “I’m telling you we’ve got something in that dressing room. They’ve just gotta put some trust in themselves.”
Spring Hill (10-7, 1-1) is back on the court Thursday in the Hawkins Tournament, while Chapel Hill competes in the Brownsboro Tournament starting Friday.