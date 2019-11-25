PITTSBURG 56, PINE TREE 29: PITTSBURG - Tyler Green led a balanced attack for the homestanding Lady Pirates, and Pittsburg did its damage in the first and last quarters to earn a 56-29 win over the Pine Tree Lady Pirates.
Green had 13 points, Kyleigh Posey 12 and Sanaa Hollins 10 for Pittsburg, which outscored Pine Tree 22-4 in the opening quarter and 16-7 in the fourth period. Both teams scored 11 in the second and seven in the third.
Kameron Polk paced Pine Tree with 13 points and five steals, and McKenzie Kirk had eight points and 10 rebounds.
Pine Tree hosts Henderson and Pittsburg visits Hughes Springs on Dec. 3.
SPRING HILL 29, NEW DIANA 18: After falling behind by five points in the opening quarter, the Spring Hill Lady Panthers held New Diana to six points in the final three frames en route to a 29-18 win at Panther Gymnasium.
J'Dee Stovall recorded a double-double for Spring Hill with 11 points, 12 rebounds, three assists and three steals. Ashlee Blake added six points, three rebounds and three steals, Zailey McGee five points and 10 rebounds, Peyton Borens four points, six rebounds and four steals, Marissa Seyer three points, five rebounds and two blocks, Amirah Alexander five rebounds and Valerie Farrel three rebounds.
MOUNT PLEASANT 58, HALLSVILLE 53: HALLSVILLE -Mount Pleasant built a 26-19 halftime lead and held on for a 58-53 win over the Hallsville Ladycats on Monday.
Mallory Pyle, Baylie Perkins and Laikyn Smith all scored 10 points in the loss for Hallsville. Abbi Fischer and Catherine Warford had seven points apiece, and Olivia Simmons added six. Fischer also chipped in with five rebounds and six steals.
Hallsville visits Elysian Fields on Dec. 3.
KILGORE 65, WINONA 26: WINONA - Miah Thomas dropped in 27 points, A.T. Anderson and Jada Abercrombie both recorded double-doubles and the Kilgore Lady Bulldogs rolled to a 65-26 win over Winona.
Thomas added seven rebounds, four assists and seven steals. Anderson finished with 16 points, 10 rebounds, four steals and four blocks and Abercrombie added 10 points, 11 rebounds and five steals.
GILMER 66, CARTHAGE 42: CARTHAGE - Gilmer rallied from a four-point deficit after one quarter, building a 29-21 halftime lead and putting things away with a 20-8 run in the final quarter in a 66-42 win over Carthage.
Haylee Jordan had 19 points, Ayana Choyce 12, Madyson Tate 10 and Abbey Bradshaw eight for Gilmer. Le Le Morton chipped in with six.
Zee McGrue scored 26 points in the loss for Carthage.
PAUL PEWITT 53, RIVERCREST 29: BOGATA - Mya Heath scored 12 points, knocking down a trio of 3-pointers to spark her team in the third quarter as Paul Pewitt improved to 8-0 with a 53-29 win over Rivercrest at the Rivercrest Classic.
Heath also had five assists for Paul Pewitt, which led 15-14 at the half before taking control with a 15-5 run in the third stanza. Sissy Jones added nine points, seven rebounds and six steals, and Sam Smith finished with nine points and two steals.
HAWKINS 51, WHITE OAK 43: WHITE OAK - Lynli Dacus and Alyssa Eddington combined for 29 points, and both filled the stat sheet for Hawkins as the Lady Hawks held on for a 51-43 win over White Oak.
Dacus finished with 15 points, nine rebounds and two steals, and Eddington had five rebounds, two assists and seven steals. Makena Warren and Jordyn Warren both chipped in with six points. Makena Warren had six rebounds and two assists and Jordan Warren five rebounds and two steals. Logan Jaco finished with five points, Maraina Clark three and Tenley Conde two.
HEAT 47, BECKVILLE 44: BECKVILLE - Jaelyn Cleveland recorded a double-double, Jordan Parker just missed joining her and the Longview HEAT earned a 47-44 win over Beckville.
Cleveland finished with 11 points, 10 rebounds, seven blocks and four steals for the HEAT. Jordan Parker had 19 points, nine rebounds, two blocks and four steals, Jenna Parker 10 points, three rebounds and eight steals, Jaden Parker five points, three steals and two assists, Maddie Wright one rebound and Zoe Quinalty two points and three rebounds.
McKinna Chamness finished with 14 points, five rebounds and two steals in the loss for Beckville. Miranda Mize added 11 points, six rebounds, three steals and two assists, Amber Harris eight points, four rebounds, two steals and two assists, Haley Straubie five points, two steals and two assists and Baylie Seegers, Raegan Greer and Sophie Elliott two points apiece. Greer also chipped in with four rebounds.
CHAPEL HILL 51, ATHENS 44: NEW CHAPEL HILL - The Chapel Hill Lady Bulldogs moved to 7-2 on the year with a 51-44 win over Athens.
Brittley Maddox paced Chapel Hill with 12 points. Kylei Griffin added eight, Natalya Overshown seven and Shelbee Denson and Ty'Liyah Moore six apiece.
Chapel Hill visits Van today.
BOYS
TATUM 54, HUNTINGTON 53: HUNTINGTON - Decartiyay Allison banked in a shot from behind the arc with 1.4 seconds remaining to lift the Tatum Eagles past Huntington, 54-53, on Monday.
Dalone Fuller paced the Eagels with 12 points. Jayden Boyd added 11 points and seven rebounds, Dalone Fuller 12 points, Kendric Malone and Haden Crowley 10 points apiece and Malone three assists.
The triple to win it was the only bucket of the night for Allison.
The Eagles will host Spring Hill on Dec. 3.