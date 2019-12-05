Rachel Petree calmly sank the front end of a two-shot foul as the Spring Hill Lady Panthers held off the Big Sandy Lady Cats, 25-24, in opening-round action of the JoAnn Sparks Tournament on Thursday.
Petree got to the line after snagging a rebound and drawing a foul with 0:00.9 left in regulation of a tie game. Big Sandy had rallied from a nine-point halftime deficit to pull even on 3-pointer from CJ Ponder with 35 seconds left in the fourth.
Spring Hill (7-5) went the final 10 minutes of play without a field goal. The Lady Panthers netted two free throws from J’Dee Stovall to start the fourth and got Petree’s game winner to close.
“I’m so proud of these girls and their effort. We’ve come a long way from where we started 12 games ago,” said Lady Panther coach Dee Lewis.
“We still have to work through mistakes, but they are so hungry. You can tell that want to be good. And we’re gonna be.”
Spring Hill built upon a 4-2 first period with a 12-5 run in the second for a 16-7 lead at the break.
Marissa Seyer sank a 3-pointer on a nice feed from Peyton Borens at 5:33 of the third for a 18-9 advantage. Stovall, who led Spring Hill with eight points and six rebounds, connected on one of two from the stripe as the lead hit double digits.
Amirah Alexander rained down a trifecta at the two-minute mark of the third and a 22-11 lead. That was Spring Hill’s largest lead of the game and proved to be its last bucket from the field.
In addition to Stovall’s eight points, Ashlee Blake added five, Zailey McGee four, Seyer four, Alexander three and Petree one.
Spring Hill is slated to play Quitman this afternoon at 2:40 p.m.