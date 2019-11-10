NEW LONDON - Zailey McGee and J'Dee Stovall scored 11 points apiece, and the Spring Hill Lady Panthers made it a successful debut for coach Dee Lewis on Saturday with a 36-32 win over West Rusk.
McGee finished with a double-double, adding 11 rebounds and two assists. Stovall just missed a double-double of her own, yanking down nine rebounds.
Peyton Borens chipped in with two points, nine rebounds and three steals. Marissa Seyer added two points, 11 rebounds, five assists and two steals, Madison Schreiber one point and three rebounds, Amirah Alexander four points and three rebounds, Ashlee Blake three points and Karli Smith two points.
The Lady Panthers visit Pine Tree on Tuesday.