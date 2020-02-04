After three quarters of play, the Spring Hill Lady Panthers stared a 27-17 deficit in the face. The Henderson Lady Lions threatened to extinguish every drop of playoff hope for Dee Lewis’ girls.
But when the dust finally settled, the Lady Panthers, buoyed by a double-double from sophomore post Zailey McGee, rallied late to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat. McGee, who finished with 14 points and 14 rebounds, converted a layup and subsequent free throw with 17.6 seconds remaining to lift Spring Hill to an eventual 32-28 come-from-behind win.
McGee got the go-ahead score after a nice pass from senior Ashlee Blake, who had ripped a top-of-the-key 3-pointer to cut the deficit to a bucket with 3:28 showing in the fourth frame. Sophomore Madison Schreiber came up bigh with a steal and senior J’Dee Stovall put icing on the cake with two clutch free throws.
It marked the final home game for seniors Blake, Stovall and Marissa Seyer. And what a way to go out for the girls, pulling off the biggest comeback of the season with playoff hopes weighing in the balance.
“I told the girls heading into the fourth we had to keep our head up and keep fighting. I knew we were getting tired, but like I tell them everyday, pain is temporary, but pride lasts forever,” Lewis said.
“We needed to keep encouraging each and have have energy from the bench. Communication was big and keeping the pressure by forcing turnovers was critical. So proud of the effort tonight. I’m proud of these girls.”
Spring Hill trailed by one after one, three at the break and 10 going into the fourth. Blake got the rally going with a jumper at 5:30. McGee dropped two free throws and Stovall hit one of two before Blake rang up one from beyond the arc.
A steal and transition bucket from Amirah Alexander at 2:57 pulled the Lady Panthers even at 27-27. It was the first time Spring Hill was square since 3:22 of the opening frame.
Taylor Helton, who like McGuirre had 14 points and 14 boards for Henderson, connected on the front end of a two-shot foul with 0:32.8 on the clock to give the Lady Lions a 28-27 advantage. It was Henderson’s lone point of the quarter and first scratch 4:27 of the third.
The Lady Panthers improve to 4-8 in District 16-4A play and visit Gilmer Friday.
BOYS
■ HENDERSON 61, SPRING HILL 48: Markell Washington led a quartet in deuces as the Henderson Lions pulled away late to notch a 61-48 win over the Spring Hill Panthers in Tuesday’s nightcap.
Washington popped for a game-high 19 points and rained down no less than four money balls in the process. Henderson strengthens its grip on first place in 16-4A and improves to 7-1.
Each time it seemed Spring Hill was about to get back in the game, Henderson went on a point-surge and stretched its lead back out. Washington was joined by Caleb Medford (12), Bryson Collins (12) and Jy Fuller in double digits.
After doubling up the Panthers in the first quarter, Henderson carried a 29-20 lead to the half. This after Spring Hill rallied to tie with a layup from Aaron Collier, a trifecta from Tyrese Jones and a jumper from Monkavion Williams at 4:25 of the first half.
Washington dropped a dime to stop the Panther run and added two free throws. Fuller closed with a coast-to-coast bucket and another easy transition layup.
Medford’s turnaround jumper less than a minute deep into the third pushed Henderson to its largest lead at that time at 31-20. The Panthers wouldn’t throw in the towel, however, and crept back with scores from Jones, Williams and Casey Mudoh. Sophomore Luke Hurst canned a three and Williams scored in transition as Spring Hill got within a bucket at 37-35.
Jones, who paced the Panthers with 15, did his best to keep up with back-to-back threes, but the Lions closed with a 17-6 run and came through with a huge road victory.
Spring Hill, now 5-4 in loop play, pay a visit to Gilmer Friday.