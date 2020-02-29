From Staff Reports
JACKSONVILLE — Three players placed in double figures for the Kilgore College Lady Rangers as they closed out the regular season with a 62-46 win over the Jacksonville College Lady Jags.
The Lady Rangers, winners of four straight and five out of six, got 20 points from Minnesota freshman Jada Hood. Georgia frosh Sara Matthews netted 15 points and Amarillo’s Annilia Dawn contributed 11 points.
Kilgore (22-8, 11-7) had a 19-12 lead after one and built a comfortable 31-21 advantage going to the half.
The Lady Rangers move into postseason play with Region XIV first round action Tuesday. The Region XIV Tournament is held on the campus of Centenary College in Shreveport at the Gold Dome.